FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 millionAsh JurbergAlaska State
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
goseawolves.com
Billings claims OT victory in league opener, 81-77
ANCHORAGE – Junior guard Dathan Satchell led five Alaska Anchorage players in double figures with 19 points, but Montana State Billings hit a late game-tying three-pointer and earned an 81-77 victory in overtime Thursday in both teams' Great Northwest Athletic Conference season opener at the Alaska Airlines Center. The...
goseawolves.com
'Jackets topple #11 Seawolves, 68-61
ANCHORAGE – A balanced scoring effort was not enough for 11th-ranked Alaska Anchorage as visiting Montana State Billings used a big rebounding edge to earn a 68-61 women's basketball victory Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center. Ranked atop the latest D2SIDA West Region poll, the Seawolves (5-1, 0-1 Great...
goseawolves.com
Gergely Orosz signs with UAA hockey
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that goalie Gergely Orosz has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the team. "Gergely has an extremely high ceiling," said Shasby. "He has the frame and athleticism to play professional hockey someday. His coaches speak very highly of his work ethic and compete level that will help him be a successful student-athlete at UAA."
goseawolves.com
Stephens chosen National Player of the Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. – After helping her team to one of the best seasons in program history, University of Alaska Anchorage senior Eve Stephens made more history Thursday, becoming the first Seawolf ever to be chosen the Ron Lenz D2CCA National Player of the Year. The Palmer, Alaska (Colony HS)...
goseawolves.com
Men welcome old rivals for GNAC openers
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Dec. 1 – 5:15 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Montana State Billings (4-2, 0-0 GNAC) at Alaska Anchorage (4-3, 0-0 GNAC) &. Sat., Dec. 3 – 7:30 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage,...
goseawolves.com
#11 UAA hosts Billings, SPU to open GNAC slate
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Dec. 1 – 7:30 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Montana State Billings (7-1, 1-0 GNAC) at #11/7 Alaska Anchorage (5-0, 0-0 GNAC) &. Sat., Dec. 3 – 5:15 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center –...
goseawolves.com
Floyd, Stephens capture First Team All-America awards
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Alaska Anchorage seniors Eve Stephens and Ellen Floyd made program history again Wednesday, becoming the first duo in program history to earn First Team All-America honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The unanimous Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NCAA...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK
Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter storm moves through Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state. Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to total 1-2...
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
Anchorage School District closures: District and parents should take a close look at the test scores
The Anchorage School District is trying to fill its self-inflicted $68 million budget hole by “closing” six neighborhood schools. But only one school will be closed. Five of the schools will be actually “repurposed” for other functions; two will be used to house enlarged pre-K programs.
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Laser pointer incident prompts important reminder from FAA
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Aviation Administration is reminding residents of the legal repercussions that could come if someone is caught directing a laser pointer at an aircraft. The reminder comes after a Wasilla pilot, Jake Morris, was forced to abort his landing at the Wasilla Airport last week...
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
alaskasnewssource.com
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
alaskapublic.org
12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
