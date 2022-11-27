ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

goseawolves.com

Billings claims OT victory in league opener, 81-77

ANCHORAGE – Junior guard Dathan Satchell led five Alaska Anchorage players in double figures with 19 points, but Montana State Billings hit a late game-tying three-pointer and earned an 81-77 victory in overtime Thursday in both teams' Great Northwest Athletic Conference season opener at the Alaska Airlines Center. The...
BILLINGS, MT
goseawolves.com

'Jackets topple #11 Seawolves, 68-61

ANCHORAGE – A balanced scoring effort was not enough for 11th-ranked Alaska Anchorage as visiting Montana State Billings used a big rebounding edge to earn a 68-61 women's basketball victory Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center. Ranked atop the latest D2SIDA West Region poll, the Seawolves (5-1, 0-1 Great...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Gergely Orosz signs with UAA hockey

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that goalie Gergely Orosz has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the team. "Gergely has an extremely high ceiling," said Shasby. "He has the frame and athleticism to play professional hockey someday. His coaches speak very highly of his work ethic and compete level that will help him be a successful student-athlete at UAA."
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Stephens chosen National Player of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C. – After helping her team to one of the best seasons in program history, University of Alaska Anchorage senior Eve Stephens made more history Thursday, becoming the first Seawolf ever to be chosen the Ron Lenz D2CCA National Player of the Year. The Palmer, Alaska (Colony HS)...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Men welcome old rivals for GNAC openers

THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Dec. 1 – 5:15 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Montana State Billings (4-2, 0-0 GNAC) at Alaska Anchorage (4-3, 0-0 GNAC) &. Sat., Dec. 3 – 7:30 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

#11 UAA hosts Billings, SPU to open GNAC slate

THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Dec. 1 – 7:30 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Montana State Billings (7-1, 1-0 GNAC) at #11/7 Alaska Anchorage (5-0, 0-0 GNAC) &. Sat., Dec. 3 – 5:15 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center –...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Floyd, Stephens capture First Team All-America awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Alaska Anchorage seniors Eve Stephens and Ellen Floyd made program history again Wednesday, becoming the first duo in program history to earn First Team All-America honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The unanimous Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NCAA...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
ANCHORAGE, AK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK

Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Winter storm moves through Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state. Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to total 1-2...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!

Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Laser pointer incident prompts important reminder from FAA

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Aviation Administration is reminding residents of the legal repercussions that could come if someone is caught directing a laser pointer at an aircraft. The reminder comes after a Wasilla pilot, Jake Morris, was forced to abort his landing at the Wasilla Airport last week...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating Muldoon homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

12-year-old girl dead, boy held in Muldoon shooting

A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Muldoon Tuesday night, and a juvenile boy is in custody, according to Anchorage police. Police have released few details about the shooting, saying the investigation is ongoing. According to an Anchorage Police Department statement, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to reports...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm

Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
ALASKA STATE

