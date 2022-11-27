ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that goalie Gergely Orosz has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the team. "Gergely has an extremely high ceiling," said Shasby. "He has the frame and athleticism to play professional hockey someday. His coaches speak very highly of his work ethic and compete level that will help him be a successful student-athlete at UAA."

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 21 HOURS AGO