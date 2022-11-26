Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin results: Whyte claims majority decision, Joshua rematch likely for 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight
The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will renew ties with old foe Derek Chisora in an all-British trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. The 12-round bout will be broadcast live by BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and by ESPN+ in the U.S. In early September,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 purse, salaries: How much money will fighters make for 2022 boxing match?
Following a brief retirement, Tyson Fury is back in action against a familiar foe. The WBC heavyweight champion defends his title against Derek Chisora on December 3. The fight takes place on what should be a cold December night in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury is already 2-0 against Chisora.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora instead of Oleksandr Usyk in 2022 heavyweight title boxing match?
Over the past few years, there was a glimmer of hope from boxing fans that an undisputed heavyweight title fight would take place. In 2022, the idea was close to becoming a reality. Now, fans may have to wait until 2023, dwindling that hope just a little bit. If both...
ng-sportingnews.com
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
ng-sportingnews.com
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing trilogy
Two game-changing fighters are ready to complete their rivalry following a historic second fight. Juan Francisco Estrada defends The Ring super-flyweight title against Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez on December 3. Also on the line will be the vacant WBC super-flyweight title. The fight takes place inside Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena. The...
Comments / 0