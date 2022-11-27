Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Suspected drunk driver injures woman 34 weeks pregnant in head-on crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A woman who is 34 weeks pregnant was injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver on Friday.Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. A man from Nebraska was driving the wrong way on Keats Avenue near 70th Street in Cottage Grove when he collided with another driver head-on.The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say his BAC was over twice the legal limit and he had a prior arrest in Nebraska.
Crash leaves semi trailer hanging over I-694 overpass
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass. Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14 around 8 p.m. An alert from MnDOT warned I-694 was expected to be closed for three hours.
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
Semi rollover on 35W in Minneapolis causes big mess, delays
MINNEAPOLIS - Traffic cameras captured footage Tuesday of a semi-truck that rolled over on Interstate 35W and East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.The semi scattered the trailer's contents all over the interstate, leading crews to spend much of the evening cleaning it all up.The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was hurt but will survive. Troopers cited the driver for the crash.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
