Madison, WI

97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver injures woman 34 weeks pregnant in head-on crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A woman who is 34 weeks pregnant was injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver on Friday.Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. A man from Nebraska was driving the wrong way on Keats Avenue near 70th Street in Cottage Grove when he collided with another driver head-on.The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say his BAC was over twice the legal limit and he had a prior arrest in Nebraska.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Crash leaves semi trailer hanging over I-694 overpass

OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass. Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14 around 8 p.m. An alert from MnDOT warned I-694 was expected to be closed for three hours.
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rollover on 35W in Minneapolis causes big mess, delays

MINNEAPOLIS - Traffic cameras captured footage Tuesday of a semi-truck that rolled over on Interstate 35W and East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.The semi scattered the trailer's contents all over the interstate, leading crews to spend much of the evening cleaning it all up.The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was hurt but will survive. Troopers cited the driver for the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE

