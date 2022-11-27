Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.

