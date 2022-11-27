Read full article on original website
Reasons ETH investors can be disappointed despite Ethereum’s latest milestone
L2 protocols on the Ethereum blockchain reached a monthly all-time high with Optimism and Arbitrum leading the front. The Ethereum network was still struggling with sustaining a improved momentum. Ethereum [ETH] layer-two (L2) protocols hit another landmark in proving its 2022 increased adoption as the gas consumption hit a monthly...
Polkadot investors can expect marvels in 2023 only if DOT can cross these hurdles
Polkadot’s market cap witnessed a massive surge in the last two days. DOT’s short-term outlook starts shifting in favor of the bulls, but a rally remains at bay. The Polkadot network seems to be concluding November on an interesting note courtesy of its Sub0 conference. The network released an update highlighting some developments that may lay the foundation for its 2023 progress.
Cosmos: Risk-averse traders have reason to overlook ATOM’s bullish crossover
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] witnessed a bullish MACD crossover – a buy signal. ATOM saw improved development activity and funding rates, but the sentiment is still negative. Cosmos [ATOM]...
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
Shiba Inu gets attention from whales, but what does it mean for its price
Whales show interest in Shiba Inu despite its sluggish performance. MVRV Ratio suggested that SHIB’s price might surge soon. Shiba Inu [SHIB], one of the most popular meme coins in the world, failed to put a smile on investors’ faces with its sluggish performance. Over the past week, SHIB only managed to increase its price by over 2%, which was not up to the mark when compared to other cryptos.
Compound Finance and a tale of wETH supply cap increment
Compound Finance published a proposal seeking community votes on whether to increase the wETH supply in its Comet market. COMP’s price declined severely in the last month. DeFi lending platform Compound Finance [COMP] has sought votes from its community members on a proposal to increase the supply cap for wrapped Ether (wETH) in its Comet USDC market (cUSDCv3) on the Ethereum mainnet.
Binance’s latest acquisition will enable it to set foot in this country after four years
Binance is all set to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market after a break of four years. The exchange acquired Osaka-based Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a crypto exchange with full regulatory compliance. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is set to re-enter the Japanese crypto market four years after it exited the...
Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders
DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
Ethereum Classic [ETC] and its technical analysis you need to know this month
Ethereum Classic’s hash rate is gradually declining after previously bringing excitement into the network. Ethereum Classic [ETC] might be one of the best cryptocurrencies for short-term traders in the second half of 2022. Its price action has been moving within a support and resistance range since August, which may affect its performance in the first week of December.
Will BTC repeat history amid DOGE witnessing its most recent rally
On-chain data showed that growth in DOGE’s price is usually followed by a fall in BTC’s price. Analysts found that BTC might see a further price drawdown. While the recent jump in Dogecoin’s [DOGE] price might mean well for its holders, its rally may spell doom for the price of leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC].
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
Litecoin: A rise in sell pressure could still reap these LTC holders some profits
Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.
Uniswap sees surge in network activity following launch of NFT aggregator
Uniswap announced the launch of its NFTs aggregator platform. This led to a rally in the count of new addresses and the number of addresses that traded UNI. In the face of the prolonged crypto winter, leading decentralized exchange Uniswap[UNI] launched its NFT aggregator tool on 30 November. According to...
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
Bitcoin miners continue to face the heat, but what’s the way forward
Bitcoin miners face the heat as selling pressure rises. Daily activity and velocity declines, however, retail investors show faith. Bitcoin miners were one of those sections of the crypto community who were impacted massively by the crypto winter, thanks to the selling pressure. According to the founder of Capriole Fund, Charles Edwards, the increase in miners’ stress could also paint a negative outlook for the king coin in the long term.
Will OpenSea’s listing of BNB Chain NFTs be a game changer for the blockchain?
BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea. A significant amount of growth was registered in BNB’s NFT ecosystem over the past few weeks. BNB recently made a huge announcement regarding its NFT ecosystem that created excitement in the community. According to the official tweet, BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea.
Phantom pivots to Ethereum and Polygon to become a multi-chain wallet
Phantom wallet recently announced that it was enabling functionality for assets on Ethereum and Polygon. The wallet’s multi-chain strategy would focus on NFTs. Phantom, a Solana-focused cryptocurrency wallet, announced it would move to other chains on 29 November. This action followed the recent difficulties Solana had had following the demise of FTX. Could the FTX collapse have been a driving force behind this decision, or were there other influences?
Going long on Dogecoin [DOGE]? Here’s what you need to know
It faces a bearish order block around the 100% Fib level ($0.10790) Declining development activity and negative sentiment could undermine further near-term price recovery. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price rally began on 22 November after BTC reclaimed the $16,000 level, and at the time of writing, it resulted in a price increase of over 40%.
Polygon’s DeFi space witnesses growth but for how long will it help MATIC
Polygon’s Total Value Locked (TVL) registered a downtick. DeFiLlama’s recent data revealed that in the past week, Polygon [MATIC] stood out after having the newest Defi protocols listed. This development looked promising for Polygon, which has been witnessing a decline in its total value locked for several weeks now.
