Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

Vols looking to keep momentum following Battle 4 Atlantis

No. 13 Tennessee won three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis, including a 14-point win over No. 3 Kansas. The Vols found their rhythm, now they’re looking to keep it heading into the brunt of the season. Tennessee’s defense was on display in The Bahamas and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Best of Vol Calls: Barnes, Harper talk Battle 4 Atlantis

Basketball coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes joined Bob and Brent for the first basketball Vol Calls of the season. Both teams traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving week with opposite results. The Lady Vols tipped off at the beginning of the tournament against Rutgers....
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

UT Libraries Game Night celebrates International Game Month

November kicks off the holiday season – however, it also is International Game Month (IGM). This is an initiative run by volunteers across the world to reconnect communities to their libraries and stimulate the mind with more traditional games, juxtaposed with games from the modern age. Before it was...
utdailybeacon.com

Spice and Tea Exchange opens on Gay Street, offers variety of custom blends

When people go on vacation, sometimes they’ll bring back a t-shirt or a snow globe. For Annette Morejon, owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange, she always brought back spices. “I’ll always bring home whatever is food related,” Morejon said. “And I’ll say, ‘Oh, I brought you this amazing spice!’ And they say, ‘What the hell do I do with this?’”
KNOXVILLE, TN

