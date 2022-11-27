Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Akron Hoban pays the price for Toledo Central Catholic's fast start
Akron Hoban wouldn't go away, but Toledo Central Catholic's early lead eventually stood up for a 28-21 verdict at Akron Hoban High on December 1 in Ohio football action. Toledo Central Catholic moved in front of Akron Hoban 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mayfield outlasts Mentor Lake Catholic to earn OT victory
Mentor Lake Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Mayfield was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-49 win on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Mentor Lake Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 10-5 advantage over Mayfield at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Mogadore Field sews up Lodi Cloverleaf in slim triumph
Mogadore Field weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-41 victory against Lodi Cloverleaf during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on January 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair
Andover Pymatuning Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cortland Maplewood 67-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on February 2, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion
Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
richlandsource.com
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare
Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strongsville engineers impressive victory over Mentor
Strongsville's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-43 win over Mentor in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. The first quarter gave Strongsville a 19-16 lead over Mentor.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Painesville Riverside delivers statement win over Geneva
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Painesville Riverside put away Geneva 69-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on November 30. Painesville Riverside drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Geneva after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Southington Chalker outclasses Bristolville Bristol
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Southington Chalker will take its 40-27 victory over Bristolville Bristol in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker played in a 88-20 game on January 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Chagrin Falls Kenston earns tough verdict over Chardon NDCL
Chagrin Falls Kenston derailed Chardon NDCL's hopes after a 26-21 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston an 8-4 lead over Chardon NDCL.
richlandsource.com
Fourth-quarter surge sends Madison past Clear Fork
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison made shots when it mattered most. Jayden Jeffries and Seven Allen combined for 12 points during a game-closing 16-2 run as the Rams pulled away for a 58-42 win over Clear Fork on Tuesday at Madison Middle School. GALLERY: Madison 58, Clear Fork 42. Madison...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Madison 58, Clear Fork 42
Madison beat Clear Fork 58-42 in boys basketball action Tuesday at Madison. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Madison school board to vote on new 8 mill ballot measure next month
MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District's board of education will likely vote next month on whether to put a new operating levy on the ballot. Supt. Rob Peterson said Wednesday he's recommending a new, 8 mill operating levy for the May 2023 ballot. According to Peterson, an 8 mill levy would generate approximately $3 million for the district each year.
Comments / 0