Cleveland, OH

Akron Hoban pays the price for Toledo Central Catholic's fast start

Akron Hoban wouldn't go away, but Toledo Central Catholic's early lead eventually stood up for a 28-21 verdict at Akron Hoban High on December 1 in Ohio football action. Toledo Central Catholic moved in front of Akron Hoban 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
AKRON, OH
Mayfield outlasts Mentor Lake Catholic to earn OT victory

Mentor Lake Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Mayfield was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-49 win on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Mentor Lake Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 10-5 advantage over Mayfield at the end of the first quarter.
MAYFIELD, OH
Needlepoint: Mogadore Field sews up Lodi Cloverleaf in slim triumph

Mogadore Field weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-41 victory against Lodi Cloverleaf during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on January 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
LODI, OH
Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair

Andover Pymatuning Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cortland Maplewood 67-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on February 2, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School. For more, click here.
ANDOVER, OH
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion

Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
POLAND, OH
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare

Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Southington Chalker outclasses Bristolville Bristol

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Southington Chalker will take its 40-27 victory over Bristolville Bristol in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker played in a 88-20 game on January 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
Fourth-quarter surge sends Madison past Clear Fork

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison made shots when it mattered most. Jayden Jeffries and Seven Allen combined for 12 points during a game-closing 16-2 run as the Rams pulled away for a 58-42 win over Clear Fork on Tuesday at Madison Middle School. GALLERY: Madison 58, Clear Fork 42. Madison...
BELLVILLE, OH
Madison school board to vote on new 8 mill ballot measure next month

MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District's board of education will likely vote next month on whether to put a new operating levy on the ballot. Supt. Rob Peterson said Wednesday he's recommending a new, 8 mill operating levy for the May 2023 ballot. According to Peterson, an 8 mill levy would generate approximately $3 million for the district each year.
MADISON, OH

