Akron Hoban pays the price for Toledo Central Catholic's fast start
Akron Hoban wouldn't go away, but Toledo Central Catholic's early lead eventually stood up for a 28-21 verdict at Akron Hoban High on December 1 in Ohio football action. Toledo Central Catholic moved in front of Akron Hoban 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is Ohio's Mr. Football
COLUMBUS -- Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling has been selected Ohio's Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 36th winner of the award and led his team into the OHSAA Division II state championship game Thursday night against Toledo Central Catholic.
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare
Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Strongsville engineers impressive victory over Mentor
Strongsville's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-43 win over Mentor in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. The first quarter gave Strongsville a 19-16 lead over Mentor.
Mayfield outlasts Mentor Lake Catholic to earn OT victory
Mentor Lake Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Mayfield was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-49 win on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Mentor Lake Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 10-5 advantage over Mayfield at the end of the first quarter.
Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair
Andover Pymatuning Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cortland Maplewood 67-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on February 2, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School. For more, click here.
Razor thin: Chagrin Falls Kenston earns tough verdict over Chardon NDCL
Chagrin Falls Kenston derailed Chardon NDCL's hopes after a 26-21 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston an 8-4 lead over Chardon NDCL.
Blowout: Painesville Riverside delivers statement win over Geneva
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Painesville Riverside put away Geneva 69-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on November 30. Painesville Riverside drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Geneva after the first quarter.
Needlepoint: Mogadore Field sews up Lodi Cloverleaf in slim triumph
Mogadore Field weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-41 victory against Lodi Cloverleaf during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on January 13, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion
Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
Southington Chalker outclasses Bristolville Bristol
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Southington Chalker will take its 40-27 victory over Bristolville Bristol in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker played in a 88-20 game on January 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Madison school board to vote on new 8 mill ballot measure next month
MADISON TWP — The Madison Local School District's board of education will likely vote next month on whether to put a new operating levy on the ballot. Supt. Rob Peterson said Wednesday he's recommending a new, 8 mill operating levy for the May 2023 ballot. According to Peterson, an 8 mill levy would generate approximately $3 million for the district each year.
