Squawkabilly Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Squawkabilly’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
Tandemaus & Maushold Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Tandemaus & Maushold’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
Hell Let Loose showcases features of upcoming Burning Snow update
Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game developed by studio Black Matter and published by Team17. Recently, Hell Let Loose provided a sneak peek at the content offered by its upcoming Burning Snow update 13. Hell Let Loose Burning Snow update will be released on Tuesday,...
How to get confetti in Blox Fruits – Farming Tips!
Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it. A new event has been released to celebrate the game reaching 10 billion visits and 1 million subscribers on their YouTube. If you want to know how to grab yourself some confetti in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Sonic Frontiers reveals content roadmap for 2023
Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world sequel in the hit platformer franchise, has just announced a juicy roadmap for all the content players can expect throughout 2023. The highlight was undoubtedly the new playable characters, which thrilled fans and quickly trended online. This included the possibility of Tails, Knuckles and Amy being playable in a new storyline:
Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass with tons of extra content
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition will finally arrive in Xbox Game Pass on December 15th for Cloud, console, and PC. Get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on the iconic orange tracks with the most beloved Hot Wheels cars. Spark the excitement by collecting the most sought-after cars in the Hot Wheels universe, designing and constructing jaw-dropping race courses, and diving into breathtaking racing competitions.
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
5 Letter Words with UDT in Them – Wordle Clue
There are many 5-letter words with UDT in them, which can make it difficult to figure out the answer. We have compiled this helpful list of possible answers to help you keep your winning streak whether you’re playing Wordle or another popular word game. We’re all word puzzle lovers here, so we know what it’s like to need a bit of help every now and again, and we hope that we’ll help you back on track with our list below.
Evil West Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Evil West, a newly released third-person Wild West game, has received its first update,1.0.4. This update features several gameplay changes, bug fixes, blockers, and all platform and PC updates. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing regarding movement, bindings, loading, and more have been addressed. Details of the...
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key showcases gameplay features in new trailer
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is the third JRPG title in Koei Tecmo’s Atelier series. It follows the story of alchemist Reisalin Stout and her mischievous friends as they embark on their third summer adventure to investigate a group of mysterious islands that have suddenly appeared, threatening the stability of their home, Kurken Island. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is scheduled for release on February 22, 2023, in Japan and February 24, 2023, worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Legends of Runeterra WORLD ENDER expansion cards revealed
It’s been just over a month since part 2 of Legends of Runeterra’s Darkin Saga, Domination, was released. Since the beginning of this three-part expansion, the final installment has been highly anticipated by many, with the speculation that Aatrox would be added to the game. While this was confirmed some time ago, today the Legends of Runterra team revealed new card coming in the World Ender expansion. This uncharacteristic move lets us see exactly how the meta is going to be shaped when the expansion releases on December 7.
New action rogue-lite, Flame Keeper, is coming to PC and console in early 2023
Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite game developed by Kautki Cave and published by Untold Tales. The player’s life serves as their cash in this particular game. As the player takes on the role of Ignis, a unique little piece of burning coal, they will be tasked with reigniting the fire of the Eternal Flame, despite knowing that doing so may cause their life to deplete. Flame Keeper is set to launch on PC via Steam and consoles in early 2023.
An Unoriginal Universe Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox An Unoriginal Universe is an experience created by the developers at An Unoriginal Studio. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
The Division Resurgence announces new Live Test for December
The Division Resurgence, the very first mobile title in the Division shooter series, has just revealed that the next live test will be available between December 8th and December 22nd, 2022. The test will be available on Android devices. Players will have access to some of the story, world activities,...
War Thunder’s new Winter Event offers the USS Newport News (CA-148)
The MMO military game, War Thunder, has some exciting prizes to offer for this season’s Winter event. War Thunder players enjoyed an abundance of rewards, new vehicles, decals, and more during last year’s Winter event. This year, the USS Newport News, a Des Moines-class heavy cruiser, will be one of the top prizes for this season’s Winter event in War Thunder. The USS Newport News (CA-148) is equipped with the following features:
The Forest Quartet release date trailer announces December launch
The Forest Quartet, an emotional indie puzzler from developer Mads & Friends, has just announced with a new trailer that it will launch on December 8th, 2022. It will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from publisher Bedtime Digital Games:. Bedtime Digital...
Railgrade will release its first update in December
Railgrade, the railway management sim from Minakata Dynamics and Epic Games, has just announced that its very first update will roll out on December 13th, 2022. Aside from improving the general quality of life, there will also be four new regions. Railgrade is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.
One Fruit Simulator Codes (December 2022) – Beta Free Update!
Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an experience developed by Digital Sea for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in an open world RPG setting and looking to train yourself up in a simulator like environment. Upgrade your strength and weapon abilities to get further in the game. Join your friends Luffy and the other pirates to see if you can become the ultimate fighter in the world.
Marvel VS Naruto Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Marvel VS Naruto is an experience developed by @BaofuBaoshou2 for the platform. In this game, you will pick from a variety of characters from both the Marvel and Naruto universes. Head into the world and fight your way through a variety of different enemies to level yourself up. Try to see if you can become stronger and dominate everything the game has to offer.
VALORANT 5.12 patch note reveals Chamber nerfs
VALORANT 5.12 patch notes is now out, and it looks like the Sentinel Agent, Chamber has undergone significant tweaks. Chamber’s present mechanics was shaping the playing field in an unhealthy way, interfering with other Agent identities, and breaking VALORANT’s fundamental tactical cycle, according to the 5.12 patch notes. Consequently, the essential adjustments were implemented to preserve his character’s identity while keeping VALORANT’s game health.
