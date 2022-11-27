Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: what to expect
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right around the corner and with a new chip strategy and a brand new camera system, it has all the ingredients to become one of the most successful phones of 2023. But how does it compare against the surprisingly great Google Pixel 7 Pro?
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed
The European dual-SIM version of the anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, rolling under the SM-S918B/DS, has just appeared on the FCC regulation site, disclosing intriguing specs and information about the upcoming Samsung super-flagship. First and foremost, thanks to the latest appearance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the FCC, we get...
Phone Arena
Top analyst sees demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max disappearing
Just the other day Bloomberg released a report indicating that the COVID crackdown and resulting chaos in Zhengzhou, China would result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The Foxconn factory in the city saw an exodus of workers starting a few weeks ago when China imposed rules designed to prevent the resurgent COVID virus from spreading throughout the country.
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition lauches internationally and comes at a $2000 price tag
As promised, the product of Samsung’s collaboration with Maison Margiela, a French pioneer in haute couture, has hit shelves worldwide - sort of. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition is an exclusive, limited-edition bundle that features a customized version of Samsung’s iconic foldable, in addition to a number of branded items.
Phone Arena
Apple's 4nm iPhone chips will be made in the USA
The dream to have a "Made in USA" iPhone is slowly moving forward, as it turns out. The latest news, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, says that TSMC is going to produce 4nm processors for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other products in its $12 billion factory in Arizona. The plant...
Phone Arena
Neuralink brain-machine interface to enter human trial phase
We're slowly moving toward a cyberpunk future where we won't need phones in our pockets and instead communicate with imps, making us kind of cyborgs. Elon Musk is one of the biggest supporters and advocates of brain-machine interface technology, and his Neuralink company will be ready to test prototypes on humans in six months.
Phone Arena
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Phone Arena
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset. Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain,...
Phone Arena
Samsung might be expanding its self-service repair program to include more devices
The topic of self-repair is, thankfully, an increasingly developing one. Tech manufacturers are starting to open up more and more to it thanks to the push that enthusiasts, governments, and eco-activists are constantly engaging in. As one of the most successful and large contributors to the mobile tech scene, Samsung...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1. However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event...
Phone Arena
The latest Diesel Griffed launches with the latest Wear OS and a brand-new companion app
Diesel, famous for its fashion brand, has now officially launched its 6th generation of the Griffed smartwatch, along with a brand new companion app, described as offering an improved and more feature-rich experience than ever. The smartwatch comes with the latest Wear OS 3 and is powered by Snapdragon’s Wear...
Phone Arena
Cat phone maker Bullitt Group and MediaTek partner to create a satellite phone unlike any other
Bullitt Group is the company behind the famous Cat rugged phones. Just when you start believing innovations in the mobile industry may have stalled a bit, we get a new thing on the horizon (or, out in space?) A new partnership between Bullitt Group and chip-maker MediaTek has just been announced and it is bound to produce some very exciting results. It seems in the first quarter of 2023, the new partner duo will launch a satellite-to-mobile messaging smartphone unlike any other!
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally bring some long-awaited display upgrades in 2023
We have plenty of time until Samsung releases its next foldable phones, which if the company stays true to its schedule so far, are expected to arrive sometime between August and September of 2023. Even now, though, we are starting to see some hints at what the Galaxy Z Flip...
Phone Arena
Apple sold more than half of the world's 'high-level' smartwatches in Q3 2022
If you felt like some of the global smartwatch market reports released in the last few years by the world's most trusted analytics firms didn't do Apple's towering industry dominance justice by comparing vastly different devices, Counterpoint Research has an absolutely astounding new number to share that seems to paint a clearer and more accurate picture than ever.
Phone Arena
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a mid-ranger will once again allow consumers to spend less for a phone with an outstanding photography system including Google's highly-praised image processing software. And previous rumors have the phone equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 13MP IMX712 sensor on the back. The Pixel 7a is also rumored to feature a 90Hz refresh rate (compared to the old-school 60Hz display found on the Pixel 6a).
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
Phone Arena
Creaseless Oppo Find N2 foldable previewed strutting a quirky cover screen
Since in our Oppo Find N review we found it to be the most well thought-out and balanced phone of the vertical folding type with bendable display, we were very intrigued when we heard that Oppo is preparing to launch a Find N2 sequel, but of the horizontal folding type, or the so-called clamshell or flip phone design.
Phone Arena
Freshly leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro surface revealing new design
Motorola is gearing up to release its next flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which we recently got to know a little about thanks to an FCC certification. Besides some information on the phone’s specifications, though, there wasn’t much about its design up to this point. Thanks...
Phone Arena
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You know that "clearance" sale Best Buy was running a few days ago for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro units with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM? If you found it difficult to justify a $700 purchase of a somewhat divisive phone released in 2021, you might be interested in picking up a 128 gig storage variant (with the same towering memory count) at $584.99 right now.
Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
Comments / 0