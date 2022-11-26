ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Blanked by Saint Anselm at Home

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team outshot Saint Anselm 56-20 at home on Sunday afternoon but could not find the back of the net. The Big Green dropped the final game of a home-and-home series against the Hawks by a score of 2-0. Freshman goalie Elle Sullivan made the first start of her collegiate career on Sunday and was impressive between the pipes. The Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native stopped 18 of 19 shots on goal she faced, including critical saves down the stretch to keep Dartmouth within striking distance.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Hang Tough Early, Succumb to Holy Cross’ Late Push

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team challenged Holy Cross and led in the early minutes of the third quarter, but the Crusaders were too strong down the stretch in the Big Green's 68-55 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. Dartmouth, nearly midway through its non-conference slate, moved...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Pull Out Hard-Fought 78-77 Overtime Win at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – The Dartmouth men's basketball team jumped out to as much as a nine-point second-half lead on Sunday night before holding off UTSA for a hard-fought 78-77 overtime victory on day two of the 210 San Antonio Shootout. The Roadrunners rallied to force the extra session, where they took as much as four-point advantage, but the Big Green scored seven of the game's final nine points and held strong defensively for their first road victory of the season.
HANOVER, NH
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
DARTMOUTH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
Boston

Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Boston

Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River

The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.  Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA

