Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Blanked by Saint Anselm at Home
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team outshot Saint Anselm 56-20 at home on Sunday afternoon but could not find the back of the net. The Big Green dropped the final game of a home-and-home series against the Hawks by a score of 2-0. Freshman goalie Elle Sullivan made the first start of her collegiate career on Sunday and was impressive between the pipes. The Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native stopped 18 of 19 shots on goal she faced, including critical saves down the stretch to keep Dartmouth within striking distance.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Hang Tough Early, Succumb to Holy Cross’ Late Push
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team challenged Holy Cross and led in the early minutes of the third quarter, but the Crusaders were too strong down the stretch in the Big Green's 68-55 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. Dartmouth, nearly midway through its non-conference slate, moved...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Pull Out Hard-Fought 78-77 Overtime Win at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – The Dartmouth men's basketball team jumped out to as much as a nine-point second-half lead on Sunday night before holding off UTSA for a hard-fought 78-77 overtime victory on day two of the 210 San Antonio Shootout. The Roadrunners rallied to force the extra session, where they took as much as four-point advantage, but the Big Green scored seven of the game's final nine points and held strong defensively for their first road victory of the season.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack
New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system will arrive in New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire state, which is scheduled to be in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass. Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Comments / 0