Penn State Puts Three on Women's Volleyball All-Big Ten Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State women's volleyball players were named All-Big Ten by the conference office on Wednesday. Allie Holland and Kashauna Williams were first-team selections, while Seleisa Elisaia landed a spot on the second team. Additionally, the Lions had Alexa Markley voted to the Big Ten...
No. 6/5 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 17 Ohio State for B1G Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 6th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions resume Big Ten Conference action as they close out a six-game homestand with a weekend series against the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, December 2 | Saturday, December 3. Place: Pegula Ice Arena |...
Women's Volleyball Opens NCAA Tournament Friday at Rec Hall
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State welcomes UMBC, UCF, and Yale for the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament this weekend. The Lions, who enter as a No. 4 seed in their quadrant of the bracket and the No. 11 ranked team in the nation, open the tournament with a match against UMBC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The other first-round match features UCF, a No. 5 seed in the quadrant and the No. 21 ranked team in the AVCA Coaches Poll, against Yale at 5 p.m.
Singleton Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Year To Lead All-Big Ten Offensive Selections
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was honored as Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Singleton was among 10 Penn State offensive players picking up All-Big Ten honors. Singleton is the fourth Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year joining Christian...
Men's Tennis Releases Spring 2023 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team and head coach Jeff Zinn announced the Nittany Lions' 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday, which features 16 home matches in Happy Valley. "I feel we achieved our goal of having a very balanced schedule between our non conference schedule...
Sophia Gladieux Earns Second Straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Nov. 30, 2022 – Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey player Sophia Gladieux has been named National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Gladieux earned Penn State's first Mideast Player of the Year Award last season and has followed that honor up with this year's award.
Women’s Basketball Hosts Virginia for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball hosts Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The contest is the annual "Wear White" game for the Lady Lions. All fans are encouraged to wear white clothing in the arena. Parking. Parking for...
Men’s Golf Announces Spring Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Coming off a strong fall campaign, the Penn State men's golf team and head coach Greg Nye have announced the Nittany Lions' 2023 spring slate that is highlighted by the 46th-annual Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State's Blue Course on April 15-16. The 2023 spring season begins Feb. 3-4 when the Nittany Lions travel to Palm Coast, Fla. and the Hammock Beach Ocean Course for the ninth-annual Big Ten Match Play Championship. Penn State stays in the Sunshine State for its next tournament as the Nittany Lions are set to play in the Florida Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 11-12. Penn State returns to action on March 6-7 when the Nittany Lions travel to Bluffton, S.C. for the Colleton River Collegiate at the Colleton River Nicklaus Course. The Nittany Lions will then travel to Sea Island, S.C. for back-to-back events. Penn State plays in the Sea Island Shootout on March 11 at the Sea Island Plantation Course before participating in the Johnnie-O at Sea Island tournament at the Sea Island Seaside Course on March 15-16.
Kuerschen Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's Cassie Kuerschen, a sophomore defensive specialist on the women's volleyball team, was recently named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team. Kuerschen, a science major, played a key role in helping Penn State go 24-7 overall, 13-7 in the Big Ten,...
Nittany Lions Prepare to Open Indoor Track Slate at Bison Opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team will begin its 2022-23 indoor slate on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Bison Opener. The Nittany Lions will start their season with multi-events athletes Chloe Royce and Maddie Pitts competing in the pentathlon on Friday evening, with individual competition set to begin on Saturday. Penn State will only send members of the women's squad to compete at Bucknell, with the men's team set to begin competition after the new year.
Bothun Captures First CHA Goaltender of the Month Honor
WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey goaltender Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Month on Thursday. This is her first CHA Goaltender of the Month nod this season. During the month of November, Bothun played and started in all eight games and tallied a record...
Penn State Fencing set to Travel to Sacred Heart University for Traditions Tournament
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will travel to Fairfield, Conn. this weekend for Sacred Heart University's Traditions Tournament. They will face fencers from Vassar, Temple, Princeton, Harvard, NYU and NJIT, with tournament action beginning on Sunday, Dec. 4th at 10 a.m. Representing...
