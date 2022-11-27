Read full article on original website
Men's Hoops Looks to Quiet the Lions of North Alabama at Home Saturday
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's Men's Basketball team is 4-0 on FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena in 2022-23, and the Eagles will look to make it five straight Saturday when North Alabama visits. Game time is 2 p.m. ET. North Alabama makes its first-ever trek to Johnson Arena in basketball...
Eagles Crack Century Mark and Soar Over Brescia
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team scored 47 points off of turnovers on the way to a 104-54 victory against the Brescia Bearcats Wednesday evening. The Eagles had four players score in double figures, led by Crystal Corley, who had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Baydanov added 15 points, four assists and three steals off the bench and Veronica Charles helped out with 15 points, four assists and seven steals.
Eagles Hit 60 Percent From the Floor as Men's Hoops Wins 109-62 Over KCU
MOREHEAD, KY -- Alex Gross notched a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Eagles lit up the nets to the tune of 60 percent field goal accuracy to lead the Morehead State men's basketball team to a 109-62 defeat of the Kentucky Christian Knights on FamilyLeisure.com Court at Johnson Arena Tuesday night.
Eagles Look to Continue Home Success Against Evansville Friday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Women's basketball looks to continue their home success as they host Evansville Friday. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 104-54 victory over Brescia, where they saw four players score in double figures. Crystal Corley notched her first double-double as an Eagle with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Sophie Baydanov added 15 points, four assists and three steals off the bench and Veronica Charles helped out with 15 points, four assists and seven steals.
Eight Football Eagles Selected to All-PFL Teams
MOREHEAD, Ky -- Eight Morehead State student-athletes were honored on the All-Pioneer Football League teams, announced this week. The Eagles garnered two second-team accolades, while six were honorable mention. The second-teamers are running back James Louis and offensive lineman Cam Marriott. Marriott finished his career with three consecutive All-PFL nods....
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Former MU Med School Dean Earns 6th Retraction
Former dean of Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Dr. Joseph Shapiro, has had his 6th research paper retracted in less than a year. Shapiro, who stepped down from his position as dean last June, received his first retraction last September, according to Retraction Watch. After stepping down, Shapiro moved into a tenured professor position within the medical school.
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Logan County hunter kills an oldie
LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
