Yardbarker

Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo

There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Xander Bogaerts linked to Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs among teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Major League Baseball’s offseason has been rather quiet to this point – perhaps a little too quiet. A free agency frenzy has yet to break out throughout the league, but that can soon change. Although no moves have yet been made, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be a major spender this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard

With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

