This year the Jacksonville Garden Club’s Holiday Greens Sale is on Friday, December 2, from 10am to 3pm, in Jacksonville at the alcove near the Post Office. This sale kicks off the holiday season with beautiful arrangements that bring fragrance, color and light during the chilly days of December. Garden Club members apply their artistic skills and energy to fresh local pine, cedar and holly boughs, combined with colorful bows, candles and cones in a variety of table arrangements, baskets, wreaths, and swags to decorate your home or business, or to give as lovely gifts. Our beautiful and popular wreaths will be offered in both 28” and 18” sizes. Other holiday decorations and sweet treats made by Club members will also be available for purchase.

JACKSONVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO