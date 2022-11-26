Read full article on original website
jacksonvillereview.com
Jacksonville Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale
This year the Jacksonville Garden Club’s Holiday Greens Sale is on Friday, December 2, from 10am to 3pm, in Jacksonville at the alcove near the Post Office. This sale kicks off the holiday season with beautiful arrangements that bring fragrance, color and light during the chilly days of December. Garden Club members apply their artistic skills and energy to fresh local pine, cedar and holly boughs, combined with colorful bows, candles and cones in a variety of table arrangements, baskets, wreaths, and swags to decorate your home or business, or to give as lovely gifts. Our beautiful and popular wreaths will be offered in both 28” and 18” sizes. Other holiday decorations and sweet treats made by Club members will also be available for purchase.
jacksonvillereview.com
The Magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas!
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to again bring you the magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas—an old-fashioned, small town holiday celebration you will want to share with you and yours, weekends November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18, 2022. We kick-off the holidays with Shop Small Saturday...
jacksonvillereview.com
Evergreen – by Abby McKee
News from Britt Hill – December 2022/January 2023. With the winter solstice and our many beautiful midwinter holidays approaching, it’s a quiet time on the Britt hill. We take this time to think about the park. These winter months are essential for reviving our lovely lawn, taking on facilities projects, and dreaming of the future.
jacksonvillereview.com
Friends of the Jacksonville Library Offer Free Holiday Gift-Wrapping
The Friends of the Jacksonville Library will provide gift wrapping for local holiday shoppers on three Saturdays, December 3, 10 and 17, noon-4pm. Shoppers may bring their gifts to the Naversen Community Room at 340 West C Street. There’s no charge for the service but donations are appreciated and will be used to help with future library program expenses. Refreshments will be provided for shoppers while they wait for their gifts to be wrapped with musical entertainment provided by the South Medford High School String Orchestra, under the direction of Zoryn Thompson, from 1-2pm. Student volunteers will be on-hand to assist library members with the wrapping.
jacksonvillereview.com
Farewell 2022 – by Mayor Donna Bowen
A Few Minutes with the Mayor – December 2022/January 2023. The Holiday Celebrations are now in full swing in Jacksonville. I would like to extend Seasons Greetings to you and your families. I hope you will have a chance to enjoy some of the many holiday activities Jacksonville is known for. The Chamber of Commerce has been very busy preparing for our Victorian Christmas, Christmas Parade, and other celebrations. Our local businesses have decorated their shops, and the Jacksonville Garden Club will hold their annual Christmas Greens Sale the first weekend in December.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
jacksonvillereview.com
Dilemma captivus est scriptor – by Paula & Terry Erdmann
The Unfettered Critic – December 2022/January 2023. Being that we’re comfortably relaxed into the gentle flow of Jacksonville living, the most pressing responsibility we encounter each month is the content of this column. “What the heck should we write about this time,” one of us will start. “We could take in a movie,” comes an oft-repeated thought. Or, “Maybe something about music,” murmuring another old standard.
KDRV
Central Point Police announces new police chief
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
opb.org
In a town near Ashland, Beaver Days looks to restore beaver populations
If you want to emulate a beaver, you have to make friends with one of their favorite foods: willow shoots. “I call them magic sticks — just plant them in the mud and they start to grow,” said Jeanine Moy, education program director for Vesper Meadow, a restoration demonstration site on the Howard Prairie Plateau, about 30 minutes east of Ashland. It was mid-October, and Moy had recruited volunteers for a work party called Beaver Days.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KDRV
Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS
Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
kqennewsradio.com
GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
