Read full article on original website
Related
Traore, Zvada name first-team all-SBC
Arkansas State had eight players combined for nine selections to the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The Red Wolves had two first-team selections, one player earn second-team recognition, one third-team pick and an additional four honorable mention choices. A-State had players represent all three phases of the game, including four on offense, two on defense and two on special teams.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0