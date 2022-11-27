Arkansas State had eight players combined for nine selections to the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The Red Wolves had two first-team selections, one player earn second-team recognition, one third-team pick and an additional four honorable mention choices. A-State had players represent all three phases of the game, including four on offense, two on defense and two on special teams.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO