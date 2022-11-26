Read full article on original website
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less
MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee ‘Blackity Black Holiday Market,’ 40+ vendors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The market featured 40-plus Milwaukee-area Black-owned businesses. Organizers said the goal of the market was to bring together a diverse group of makers, artists and producers and keep the money they...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How six Racine men became ‘THE REAL’ to local youth
RACINE — Six men gathered earlier this year to determine principles crucial to their work. They chose trustworthy, honest, empathetic, respectful, equitable, attentive and loving. The first letters of those words spell out the acronym THE REAL. As Racine Unified community connectors, authenticity is a key part of the around-the-clock job.
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Yum Yum Fish & Chicken serves up daily specials
MILWAUKEE - Yum Yum Fish & Chicken is a new carry-out and delivery restaurant that features everything from salmon bites and shrimp, to sandwiches and salads. Brian Kramp is checking out the goods.
CBS 58
Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
Hope House receives $2.5M grant to help address homelessness in Milwaukee
Hope House in Milwaukee just received its biggest grant ever from Day 1 Family Fund, created by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Hope House received a $2.5 million reward.
Bucks' Khris Middleton gives winter coats to Milwaukee students
Working with people and community organizations across Wisconsin, Louisiana and South Carolina, Middleton does 12 different acts of service throughout the yuletide season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bistro de Renard coming to Mequon Town Center January 2023
MEQUON — The Foxtown business group will open a French restaurant in the heart of the Mequon Town Center. Arriving Jan. 6, 2023, Bistro de Renard will be opening in the The Annex at Foxtown space located at 6375 W. Mequon Road next to Foxtown Brewing. The bistro, which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo
The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
WISN
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 1 a.m. Monday. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, heavy flames...
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Family fills in gaps in lives of Kenosha cousins who made 1922 cross-country trek
My writing of last month’s column about the two Kenosha teenage girls who walked to California in 1922 was an experience unlike any other in my life. I was wrapped up in the research and story and got to put it all on paper while on an extended trip to the southwest. I sat writing about Agnes Boldt and Hazel Jensen making their way through the desert and mountains, and then I would turn towards the window and see exactly the same environment, smell the desert air and knock the sand out of my shoes.
wpr.org
'We're not going anywhere': Wisconsin's Jewish leaders say community is strong, despite rising antisemitism
Meira Meadows was a college freshman when she and her three siblings were verbally harassed in downtown Milwaukee for being Jewish. Her younger brother was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish head-covering, that night in April last year when they grabbed a quick bite in the city. A man followed the group down the block and hurled an antisemitic slur at them.
Shining a light on giving: Candy Cane Lane now open for the season
Cars were lined up down the block for the first day of Candy Cane Lane’s light show raising money toward childhood cancer research.
