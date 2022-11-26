ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MISportsNow

St. Ignace Beats Charlevoix in Girls Basketball Season Opener

CHARLEVOIX – The St. Ignace Saints tipped off their season with a 48-35 win over Charlevoix on Tuesday night. The Rayders jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead in the first quarter before a 7-0 run by St. Ignace gave the Saints a lead they would not relinquish. The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter and the Saints took a 23-15 lead into the locker room for halftime.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Democrat and Chronicle

Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section V girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Liberty Hurricanes boys basketball team’s talented freshmen could whip up a storm

Jake Pukszyn and Blake Hargrove have yet to play an official varsity boys basketball game for the Liberty High program. Yet Pukszyn and Hargrove have earned such a reputation through the AAU and youth ranks and summer and fall leagues that they’re well-known commodities even before they score their first real points for the Hurricanes. The two have put up big numbers wherever they have been ...
LIBERTY, PA

