Instant analysis from Valley boys basketball's 76-54 win over Dowling Catholic
West Des Moines Valley boys basketball hosted Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night in the season opener for both games. The Tigers started the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 record after beating Dowling, 76-54. Valley jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Dowling inched its way closer to...
Zeeland West girls basketball rallies for energized win over Unity Christian
ZEELAND - Lindy Gulker scored on a nice hesitation move in the paint and the Zeeland West crowd erupted. But before the noise could quiet down, Jordyn Klaasen stole the inbounds pass for the Dux and scored again and the eruption got even louder. "Jordyn is an energizer bunny. She...
St. Ignace Beats Charlevoix in Girls Basketball Season Opener
CHARLEVOIX – The St. Ignace Saints tipped off their season with a 48-35 win over Charlevoix on Tuesday night. The Rayders jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead in the first quarter before a 7-0 run by St. Ignace gave the Saints a lead they would not relinquish. The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter and the Saints took a 23-15 lead into the locker room for halftime.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rigby remains undefeated, prevails over Skyline
Two of the top teams in their respective divisions were looking to prove that last season was no fluke as Rigby traveled to Skyline for a nonconference matchup. However, it was the Trojans who imposed their will in the second half to get the victory over the Skyline 71-35, to remain unbeaten.
Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season
To report Section V girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
Countdown to tipoff: Liberty Hurricanes boys basketball team’s talented freshmen could whip up a storm
Jake Pukszyn and Blake Hargrove have yet to play an official varsity boys basketball game for the Liberty High program. Yet Pukszyn and Hargrove have earned such a reputation through the AAU and youth ranks and summer and fall leagues that they’re well-known commodities even before they score their first real points for the Hurricanes. The two have put up big numbers wherever they have been ...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
