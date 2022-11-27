Read full article on original website
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
Zelina Vega Explains What’s Great About Ronda Rousey
Although they haven’t shared a ring to this point, Zelina Vega has plenty of reasons why she’s a fan of Ronda Rousey. After making the transition from UFC to being a professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey has drawn criticism from areas of the crowd for her attitude towards the business. One of the most prominent of these was when she mentioned wrestling being fake in the build-up to her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
Survivor Series WarGames Could Break Unwanted WWE Record
Survivor Series welcomed WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time but the show could be set to break an unwanted record for the company. Survivor Series was headlined by The Bloodline showing their dominance in the WarGames cage by defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Many had wondered where Sami Zayn’s loyalties lay heading into the match but he more than repaid Roman Reigns’ faith in him as he left his former best friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up the win.
Booker T Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk “Childish Stuff”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at The Elite’s actions on Dynamite in Chicago where they apparently mocked CM Punk during their match. When The Elite rolled into Chicago on Dynamite, they found themselves at the mercy of a hostile crowd as a result of their well-publicised issues at All Out with CM Punk.
Why Roman Reigns Passed On Wearing Red At Survivor Series Explained
Although Roman Reigns didn’t match the rest of The Bloodline as he entered War Games at Survivor Series, it’s not because the gear wasn’t made for him. The team led by ‘The Head Of The Table’ came out victorious against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes, however whilst the rest of The Bloodline were dressed in red, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wore black.
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
Stokely Hathaway Committed Himself To Psychiatric Facility Whilst In WWE
AEW star Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health battles during his time in WWE and says he committed himself before he left. Stokely Hathaway – known in WWE as Malcolm Bivens – left the company in April 2022 amid rumours that he had turned down a new contract. One month later, he made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing by the side of TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
Anthony Bowens Talks About Potential Of The Acclaimed Facing FTR
The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has picked some top opponents he’d like to face in AEW, with FTR being an easy choice. At the special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in September 2022, The Acclaimed finally dethroned Swerve In Our Glory and became AEW Tag Team Champions. Whilst they hold the company’s top gold, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster seem destined to face FTR, who are also draped in gold on AEW television.
Nikki Bella Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Unique Raw Attire
Seth Rollins’ WWE Monday Night Raw outfit has received a ton of reactions, including from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. During the November 28, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, “The Visionary” once again made himself a top focus of the show, wearing not-so-normal attire that had the entire WWE Universe talking. Rollins was wearing a lace shirt, as well as lace trousers, which looked very similar to an outfit that Nikki Bella once wore.
Quill Gargano’s WWE ‘Debut’ Made Official With Triple H Point Photo
Paul “Triple H” Levesque is keeping his word to Quill Gargano. During their time in NXT, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were some of the biggest stars in WWE’s developmental brand. Following 2021’s NXT Great American Bash, LeRae was away from professional wrestling for several months so her and Gargano could have a child, and Quill, who is their son, was born February 17, 2022.
Matt Hardy Talks Wanting A Hardy Boys Run In AEW
Matt Hardy hopes he still has the chance finish his pro wrestling career in style…alongside his brother Jeff. Matt Hardy debuted in AEW in 2020 and Jeff earlier this year. When Jeff debuted, it looked like there was going to be a proper Hardy Boys reunion. However, those plans were scuttled when Jeff was arrested following a DUI in June.
Andrade El Idolo Pinpoints Moment He Was Injured
AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently gave confirmation that the injury that he suffered was a torn pectoral muscle, and that it happened during the six-man trios match that he took part in against The Elite (Kenny Omega & Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks). TJR Wrestling reported...
Mickie James, Conrad Thompson & Nick Aldis Announce Oceania 2023 Wrestling Event
Wrestling fans Down Under have some good news with Mickie James, Nick Aldis, and Conrad Thompson working on a huge wrestling event for Oceania in 2023. Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James and her husband, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis have been named as co-executive producers for what is being called a “new mega wrestling event and fan festival targeted for late 2023, in Oceania.”
