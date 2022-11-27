Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Dennis Rodman revealed the reason behind dating white women over black women.
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy
Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals When His Torn Pectoral Injury Occurred
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, suspended AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo recently took to social media to reveal that he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, El Idolo took to Twitter to post a video of a suplex spot from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match featuring himself, Rush, and Bandido facing off against The Elite. He captioned the video with,
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father
Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
Bianca Belair On Her RAW Women’s Title Reign: “It’s Never A Comfortable Place As Champion”
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in a WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Boston, MA. Before the event, Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, sharing her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion. She said,. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more...
Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline
The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Made The Decision To Return To Impact Wrestling
At the Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event, Joe Hendry made his return to Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Nerdly UK, the Impact Wrestling star opened up on why he made the decision to sign with Impact Wrestling, as well as Scott D’Amore labeling him as a future world champion in past interviews. Hendry said,
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death
AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
