Tillamook Kiwanis and Rotary make diaper drive a success

The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook and the Rotary Club of Tillamook joined together during the month of October to accept diaper donations to support families in need. The diaper drive is held annually and is used to supply Tillamook County Healthy Family team with diapers to support families in need.

Members of both clubs accept donations from members and friends all month long. This year between the two clubs over 3,000 diapers were delivered to Healthy Families.

Tillamook Healthy Families is supported by the non-profit Community Action Resource Team (CARE) in Tillamook County. Healthy Families is a family support and home visiting program that focuses on strengthening the parent-child relationship to assure healthy growth and development.

The diapers are provided to families, who many times run out of diapers at the end of the month and don’t have the resources to purchase more.

For more information about The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook contact us at tillamookkiwanis@gmail.com. The Rotary Club of Tillamook can be contacted at jointillamookrotary@gmail.com or to contact Tillamook County Healthy Families call at 503-842-2773.