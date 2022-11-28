Holiday Bazaar in Pacific City is Sat. Dec. 3

The Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will magically transform into the North Pole for the annual Holiday Bazaar. Artisans and crafters will offer their wares at the KCC to delight shoppers with an array of unique offerings for holiday gift-giving. The Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at the KCC, which is located at 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. Admission to the Holiday Bazaar is free.

Building on last year’s successful event, this year’s Holiday Bazaar will feature over two dozen different vendors from up and down the Oregon Coast. Visitors to the Bazaar will discover locally-made items including paintings, ceramics, greeting cards, holiday decorations, jewelry, bird houses, gourmet food, wooden items, accessories, beauty products and children’s toys and clothes. In addition, the Cloverdale Nestucca Valley Lions Club will be raffling off gift baskets, with proceeds supporting philanthropic efforts in South Tillamook County.

Board members from the KCC will be selling hand-crafted wreaths to raise funds for the center. In addition, hungry shoppers can purchase a hot lunch made by KCC volunteers. All proceeds from KCC’s participation will go to fund our new AV system, which will make our facility even more attractive to anyone planning an event.

Pacific City is the home of the Dory Fleet, and once again this year the KCC will welcome Captain Santa to the Bazaar. Captain Santa will arrive at around noon in a holiday-themed Dory, and will be available to hear holiday wishes and pose for photos with children.

With so much happening at the Holiday Bazaar, the KCC hopes you’ll join us in welcoming the holidays to our community and doing your Holiday shopping locally. For more information, contact the KCC at 503-965-7900 or by email at kiawandacc@gmail.com.

Check out the Facebook Event here: https://fb.me/e/1Txpu46hK