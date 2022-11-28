ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Cheesemakers fall short in title game

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXdsu_0jOqEgU000

The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team ended one of the best seasons in program history with a disappointing loss, falling 32-8 to the Estacada Rangers in the Oregon School Activities Association 4A Championship game on Saturday, November 26, at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Rangers rode an unrelenting attack from their backfield to an early lead and huge advantage in time of possession while the Mooks offense was frustrated by Estacada’s defense throughout the game.

“They were a fantastic football team tonight, a well-earned victory for the Rangers for sure” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game.

The game took place in front of a raucous crowd in Hillsboro, with stadium officials estimating that just shy of 5,000 fans turned out for the matchup.

The Cheesemakers struggled from the opening kick of the game, going three and out deep in their own territory after a bouncing opening kick proved hard to corral.

Starting near midfield, the Rangers’ offense came out of the gates strong, picking up two quick first downs.

It looked as though the Cheesemakers were going to make a stand, as they forced a fourth and eight at their own 28-yard line.

But a well-placed pass picked up the first and Estacada went on to score a few plays later on a quarterback keeper and chose to go for two successfully, giving them an 8-0 lead early.

The Mooks’ struggles continued the next drive when a Tanner Hoskins pass was tipped by Estacada and picked off.

Estacada drew a holding penalty on its ensuing possession and the Tillamook defense forced a turnover on downs.

On the next drive, it looked as though the Cheesemakers might crack the code after a thirty-plus yard reception from Zeyon Hurliman set the Mooks up on the Estacada 17-yard line as the first quarter ended.

The Mooks picked up nine yards on the next three plays but were stuffed by the Estacada defense on a fourth-and-one rushing attempt.

It was then that the Rangers put their foot on the gas.

The backfield duo of James Durand and Waylon Riedel put on a masterclass against the Cheesemakers for the next quarter and a half, leading Estcada to nearly 36 minutes possessing the ball, a state championship game record.

The tandem accounted for almost all of Estacada’s output on the evening and were rarely brought down by a single Cheesemaker.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to stop their run game,” Johsnon said after the game.

Following the Cheesemakers’ abortive redzone trip, the Rangers uncorked a long drive, ending in a Durand touchdown and failed two-point conversion to go up 14-0 with 4:16 left in the half.

After another short Cheesemaker possession ended in a turnover on downs, the Rangers put together a quick drive, ending in another Durand touchdown.

A successful two-point conversion sent Estacada into the locker room with a 22-0 lead.

The Rangers effectively sealed the game on their first possession of the third quarter.

Behind the methodical rushing attack, Estacada mounted a drive that ate up over eight minutes of game time.

The Mooks eventually held the Rangers to a field goal, but with just over 15 minutes remaining in the game, Estacada held a commanding four possession lead.

For a brief moment the Cheesemakers appeared to have a flash of hope when Hoskins found Hurliman for a 55-yard touchdown on the second play of the next drive.

A successful two-point conversion by Judah Werner put Tillamook down 25-8 with 2:44 remaining in the third.

But a rally was not to be.

The Cheesemaker defense finally figured out the Rangers rushing attack, forcing a turnover on downs and three and out on the next two Estacada drives, but the offense could not regain the initiative.

Two more turnovers on downs followed for the Cheesemakers before a late interception put an end to a difficult night for the team.

A rushing touchdown from Estacada’s quarterback and extra-point kick gave Estacada their final 32-8 margin and first state championship in program history.

“We just dug ourselves into too deep a hole,” Johnson said after the game.

But he also praised his players’ resiliency in the game, noting they had only given up ten points in the second half.

“I can’t say enough about that group’s willingness to fight,” Johnson said.

Despite the loss on Saturday, 2022 marked a new highwater mark for the program under Johnson’s leadership with the Cheesemakers finishing 10-3 on the season.

The Mooks have made the playoffs in three of the last four years and won their first league championship since 1999 this season, while the trip to the championship game was only the second in program history.

“We were kind of the outsiders of this year, we laid low, we were kind of under the radar,” Johnson said.

“We’ll be back, I’m sure of that,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of some really good postseason runs for the Cheesemakers.”

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

Sam Leavitt named 2022 MaxPreps Oregon High School Football Player of the Year

Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB

At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

High winds predicted for Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland issued a High Wind Watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, NWS predicts south winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph near beaches and headlands. The Central Oregon Coast could see damaging...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
164
Followers
801
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy