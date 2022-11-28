Cheesemakers fall short in title game

The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team ended one of the best seasons in program history with a disappointing loss, falling 32-8 to the Estacada Rangers in the Oregon School Activities Association 4A Championship game on Saturday, November 26, at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Rangers rode an unrelenting attack from their backfield to an early lead and huge advantage in time of possession while the Mooks offense was frustrated by Estacada’s defense throughout the game.

“They were a fantastic football team tonight, a well-earned victory for the Rangers for sure” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game.

The game took place in front of a raucous crowd in Hillsboro, with stadium officials estimating that just shy of 5,000 fans turned out for the matchup.

The Cheesemakers struggled from the opening kick of the game, going three and out deep in their own territory after a bouncing opening kick proved hard to corral.

Starting near midfield, the Rangers’ offense came out of the gates strong, picking up two quick first downs.

It looked as though the Cheesemakers were going to make a stand, as they forced a fourth and eight at their own 28-yard line.

But a well-placed pass picked up the first and Estacada went on to score a few plays later on a quarterback keeper and chose to go for two successfully, giving them an 8-0 lead early.

The Mooks’ struggles continued the next drive when a Tanner Hoskins pass was tipped by Estacada and picked off.

Estacada drew a holding penalty on its ensuing possession and the Tillamook defense forced a turnover on downs.

On the next drive, it looked as though the Cheesemakers might crack the code after a thirty-plus yard reception from Zeyon Hurliman set the Mooks up on the Estacada 17-yard line as the first quarter ended.

The Mooks picked up nine yards on the next three plays but were stuffed by the Estacada defense on a fourth-and-one rushing attempt.

It was then that the Rangers put their foot on the gas.

The backfield duo of James Durand and Waylon Riedel put on a masterclass against the Cheesemakers for the next quarter and a half, leading Estcada to nearly 36 minutes possessing the ball, a state championship game record.

The tandem accounted for almost all of Estacada’s output on the evening and were rarely brought down by a single Cheesemaker.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to stop their run game,” Johsnon said after the game.

Following the Cheesemakers’ abortive redzone trip, the Rangers uncorked a long drive, ending in a Durand touchdown and failed two-point conversion to go up 14-0 with 4:16 left in the half.

After another short Cheesemaker possession ended in a turnover on downs, the Rangers put together a quick drive, ending in another Durand touchdown.

A successful two-point conversion sent Estacada into the locker room with a 22-0 lead.

The Rangers effectively sealed the game on their first possession of the third quarter.

Behind the methodical rushing attack, Estacada mounted a drive that ate up over eight minutes of game time.

The Mooks eventually held the Rangers to a field goal, but with just over 15 minutes remaining in the game, Estacada held a commanding four possession lead.

For a brief moment the Cheesemakers appeared to have a flash of hope when Hoskins found Hurliman for a 55-yard touchdown on the second play of the next drive.

A successful two-point conversion by Judah Werner put Tillamook down 25-8 with 2:44 remaining in the third.

But a rally was not to be.

The Cheesemaker defense finally figured out the Rangers rushing attack, forcing a turnover on downs and three and out on the next two Estacada drives, but the offense could not regain the initiative.

Two more turnovers on downs followed for the Cheesemakers before a late interception put an end to a difficult night for the team.

A rushing touchdown from Estacada’s quarterback and extra-point kick gave Estacada their final 32-8 margin and first state championship in program history.

“We just dug ourselves into too deep a hole,” Johnson said after the game.

But he also praised his players’ resiliency in the game, noting they had only given up ten points in the second half.

“I can’t say enough about that group’s willingness to fight,” Johnson said.

Despite the loss on Saturday, 2022 marked a new highwater mark for the program under Johnson’s leadership with the Cheesemakers finishing 10-3 on the season.

The Mooks have made the playoffs in three of the last four years and won their first league championship since 1999 this season, while the trip to the championship game was only the second in program history.

“We were kind of the outsiders of this year, we laid low, we were kind of under the radar,” Johnson said.

“We’ll be back, I’m sure of that,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of some really good postseason runs for the Cheesemakers.”

