ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parents who use surrogate waiting up to a year to become legal guardians

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN73z_0jOqBSpF00

Surrogacy laws in the UK are putting the health of babies at risk due to the length of time it takes parental orders to come through, experts have warned.

The process of surrogacy involves a woman volunteering to go through with a pregnancy for another individual or a couple, who then go on to become the child’s parent or parents after the surrogate gives birth.

Current UK laws say an intended parent must apply for a parental order to become the legal parent of the child, a process that can take up to a year.

Until the order is granted, the baby's legal mother remains the surrogate, even if the baby is now living with the intended parents. Experts have said this can mean protection is not being provided for babies in medical emergencies.

Harriet Errington, a family law partner at London firm Boodle Hatfield, who advises on surrogacy arrangements, told The Independent it takes an average of around six months for the parental order to be granted but can take up to a year.

Ms Errington said: “They might not have any contact with the surrogate mother anymore. In the meantime, if there are any medical decisions to be made, the intended parents don't have the legal authority to make those medical decisions.

“So say the baby was really sick and needed treatment urgently in hospital and the hospital couldn't get hold of the surrogate mother because she is not in the baby's life anymore, it would be really difficult.

“That kind of scenario demonstrates how absurd the whole situation is. These laws are putting the baby's health and welfare at risk. They are just not really child focused.”

She said the whole process whereby intended parents are caring for their child but have no legal rights can be “really scary” for all involved.

The baby "should always be foremost in our mind” as the “main party who we all need to be concerned about”, she added.

Ms Errington noted intended parents are often fearful the mother “might renege on her agreement” and decide to keep the child she has carried.

“She could potentially do that under English law,” she said. “Indeed it sort of facilitates that for her. But no one really considers the other side of the coin, which is what if the intended parents were to change their mind, potentially leaving the surrogate mother with a baby that she doesn't want.”

Francis Haugen, who had a child via surrogacy with his husband Stuart Armfield, told The Independent how gaps in the law could have endangered their baby’s health.

The 35-year-old, who has a large TikTok presence with Stuart, added: “Our surrogate wasn’t genetically linked to our child. One of us is the genetic father of the baby but neither of us went on the birth certificate.

“We had to wait 10 months until after the birth for the parental order to come through. We think that is legally outdated and needs updating to reflect modern times.”

Mr Haugen explained until the parental order came through, their child’s legal father was their surrogate’s husband.

He added: “We went to hospital as our baby boy was unwell and the doctors wanted to do a lumbar puncture because he had an infection.

“They gave us all the forms. We said ‘we can’t sign these, as we are not the legal parents’. Luckily it transpired it wasn’t anything serious and he had Covid and they didn’t need to do a lumbar puncture.

“If they had needed to do it, our surrogate lives three hours away, so I don’t know how that would work if it was an emergency or she had been abroad as I assume you need to sign the papers in person. It was very scary.”

Mr Haugen, who runs a social media company with his husband, said it is easy to forget they are not the legal parents in their daily lives, but with “big important life events, suddenly you are reminded you don’t have any power in the eyes of the law”.

In 2019, the Law Commission of England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission called for surrogacy laws to be overhauled. Among other recommendations, they called for new parents who go through surrogacy to have legal responsibility for their child when they are born, scrapping the current system of parental orders, while still allowing for the surrogate mother to object if necessary.

Our surrogate lives three hours away, so I don’t know how that would work if it was an emergency or she had been abroad as I assume you need to sign the papers in person. It was very scary.

Francis Haugen

Ms Errington said she was disappointed to learn the Law Commission has postponed the “much-needed Surrogacy Reform Bill” to next spring as she warned surrogacy laws required “reform years ago” due to being “acutely out of step with modern fertility practises, attitudes and family structures”.

She added: “It requires an urgent rebalancing to ensure that the biological parent, intended parents and, critically, the welfare of the child are equally protected.

“The existing linear approach is no longer fit for purpose and as the law stands, both intended parents and surrogates are at risk should either party renege on their agreement, with potentially devastating consequences.”

The lawyer argued the UK’s main surrogacy legislation is almost “40 years out of date”, warning it is “terrible” the Surrogacy Reform Bill “keeps getting pushed off into the long grass” due to being a “difficult, emotive” subject area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses bid to cut abortion limit on babies with condition

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth.Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.Judges ruled last September that the legislation is not unlawful and aims to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and of women.The case was reconsidered by the Court of Appeal at a hearing in July.In England, Wales...
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2022. It has since been updated. Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and 5 days the babies were born so prematurely the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
New York Post

My baby needs his skull removed due to rare birth defect — he’s a ticking time bomb

A UK mother with a 1-year-old has revealed that her son’s life feels like a powder keg due to his medical condition. Nine months after he was born, Emma Brazier’s son Lucas was diagnosed with craniosynostosis – a rare birth defect that occurs when the bones in a baby’s skull join together before the brain is fully formed. “The thought of the surgery is very distressing and I still become very overwhelmed when thinking about it,” Brazier, who is from Barnsley, England, told NeedToKnow.online. “I feel as though if we did not opt for the surgery, it would feel like living with a...
The Independent

Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
psychologytoday.com

Does Any Good Come From Spanking Children?

Many Americans believe in spanking children, but the good news is that spanking is declining. Spanking is harmful both to children and to the parents doing the spanking. There is a relationship between spanking, parenting styles, and childhood overindulgence. Many parents have done it once or, if not done it,...
Jason's World

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
The Independent

Twitter team responsible for removing child exploitation on site cut in half since Musk takeover, report claims

The team at Twitter responsible for removing child sexual abuse content from the site has been cut in half since Elon Musk took over the company, according to reports.Mr Musk, who bought the social media company for $44 billion in October, declared in a tweet just last week that “[r]emoving child exploitation is priority #1.”Now, two separate reports suggest that the global team of experts responsible for tackling child exploitation on the site is now overwhelmed following massive cutbacks across the company.The team now has fewer than 10 people to review reports of child sexual exploitation, Bloomberg reported, citing three...
The Independent

Voices: The government is scamming us on insulation

There are scams, there are Tory scams, and then there are the government’s home insulation scams.Imagine if the prime minister announced new Health Service funding of £60 billion in the next parliament? The country would be celebrating the fact that we were finally investing the extra money needed to provide a decent service to patients.Then imagine the outrage if we found out that all he actually did was confirm that the government would continue funding the NHS in the next parliament, while concealing the fact that they were actually cutting NHS funding in real terms by 10 per cent?That...
The Independent

Parents refuse to use ‘blood tainted by vaccination’ for baby ahead of life-saving surgery

New Zealand’s health service is applying for the guardianship of a sick four-month-old baby after its parents refused to use blood from vaccinated donors for the child’s open-heart surgery.The couple spoke with anti-vax campaigner and conspiracy theorist Liz Gun, who posted a video of the conversation on social media, from the hospital room. The couple said their baby urgently needs open-heart surgery and that they want the blood to come from people who have not received the Covid vaccine.The four-month-old baby has severe pulmonary valve stenonis, the parents said. Surgery is needed “almost immediately”, said the parents, but added that...
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy