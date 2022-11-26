ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kiss 103.1 FM

Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas

I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
FMX 94.5

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
KSAT 12

ERCOT says grid is stable enough to meet Texas’ demand this winter season

SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of Texas’ top utilities say the grid is stable enough to handle the state’s demand for the winter season. Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas spoke Tuesday afternoon following the release of two reports that assessed grid capacity for the upcoming cold weather. View the news conference in the video player above and read the reports below.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans

The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 each this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The implementation will be run by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
dallasexpress.com

Texas Schools Cannot Mandate Student COVID-19 Vaccinations

Governor Greg Abbott has officially stated that Texas students do not have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school. Abbott sent letters on November 17 to school district superintendents across the state. With Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, he stated, “Texas schools shall not require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason.”
CBS DFW

Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
theseabreezebeacon.com

State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson Becomes First Freshman Member to Pre-File Legislation for the 88th Legislative Session

(Austin, TX) – State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson is the first legislator of her freshman class to pre-file bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The 88th Texas Legislature will convene on January 10th, 2023, at which time Representative-Elect Leo-Wilson will officially be sworn in as the state representative for House District 23 encompassing Galveston and Chambers counties.
KBTX.com

Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - In 1971, Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at just 22 months old, but her family has just solved the case. After 51 years, they are making up for lost time and getting to know one another. Melissa Highsmith sat...
