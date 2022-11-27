ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games

MISSOULA — Public records requests are back, and with that, there’s been some light shed on how much money the University of Montana and Montana State University bid to host FCS playoff games. But with those results came more questions. Beginning with the Grizzlies, who bid $126,281 to...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Social media savant: Griz senior kicker Adam Botkin using the internet to inspire

MISSOULA – Montana Grizzlies senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team. When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Billings basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana Lady Griz shoot for big upset at surging Washington State

MISSOULA — November road trips netted a lot of disappointment for the Montana women's basketball team. Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger likes to look upon them as learning experiences. His young team may be 0-3 away from Dahlberg Arena, but it did push Wichita State last Friday on a neutral court, taking an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before falling in overtime.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Despite November-ending loss to Southern Miss, Montana might have turned one corner

Montana ended November like it started the first month of the season: losing on the road to a team with bigger, more athletic, lengthier players. But unlike the season-opening losses at Duquesne and Xavier, the Griz gave up nowhere close to the 91 and 86 points they allowed those games. They held Southern Miss to 64 points on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana woman to compete on Food Network

LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday. Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes. Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to...
LOLO, MT
KULR8

MEPA issued for teen canceled after she was found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT

