Find out who came out on top in the third match of a best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30). In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson) took on Death Triangle (Pac and The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in their best of seven series.

1 DAY AGO