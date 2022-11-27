Read full article on original website
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
High Praise For NXT Star From Around Wrestling World
It isn’t often that there are individuals who are both exceptional at their jobs and beloved, but get ready to hear about one from WWE!. After she had a big match to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 29), Roxanne Perez got high praise from former colleagues.
Original Planned Members For WWE Faction Revealed
Dakota Kai has revealed the initial pitch for Damage CTRL, naming the stars Bayley wanted in the original lineup. After her release earlier in the year, Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam, aligning herself with Bayley and IYO SKY. Since joining the faction, Kai and SKY have won the WWE...
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
Returning WWE Star Confirms ‘Lax Talks’ With Other Companies
Recently returned WWE star and Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has given details regarding her absence from WWE during her release. Kai, who primarily appeared on NXT between 2017 and her release, was let go from the company in April 2022. She returned to the company at this...
Another Current Champion In WWE Reaches Impressive Milestone
NXT Women’s Champion and former main roster star Mandy Rose has reached an impressive milestone in her wrestling career. Rose returned to the NXT brand in July 2021, becoming the leader of the faction Toxic Attraction. Prior to that she had spent several years as a main roster star...
AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match
An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Longterm WWE Angle About To Finally Pay Off?
After an ominous Tweet from a WWE star, will we finally see a long discussed WWE angle pay off over the weekend?. With a quite literally wordless video, one ‘newly signed’ WWE star has teased a long term story finally coming to a conclusion. Posting a link to...
NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return
Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...
New WWE Star Debuts At Taping
There has been another new WWE star debut at tonight’s NXT taping, set to appear on an episode of NXT Level Up. While Oro Mensah was in action against Myles Borne (with the former emerging victoriously) there were other developments that occurred during the NXT Level Up taping. With...
WATCH: Saraya Shares Hilarious Video Post-Dental Surgery
An AEW star recently had to go straight from work to a dental surgery and documented the process with some hilarious footage!. First of all, no the star did not actually get their dentistry done by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. but according to her, she did send her a post-surgical video as well!
AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer
AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
