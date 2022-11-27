Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
Original Planned Members For WWE Faction Revealed
Dakota Kai has revealed the initial pitch for Damage CTRL, naming the stars Bayley wanted in the original lineup. After her release earlier in the year, Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam, aligning herself with Bayley and IYO SKY. Since joining the faction, Kai and SKY have won the WWE...
AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer
AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return
Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match
An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring
A former WWE star is returning to the ring. The WWE locker room has seen major changes over the past few years with the vast majority of roster members working their way through NXT before making to the main roster. Before NXT was known for having some of the top...
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
Huge Return Kicks Off AEW Dynamite
A huge AEW return kicked off tonight’s (November 30) episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring for a promo following his segment with William Regal on last week’s show. Moxley said that he is the heart...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
