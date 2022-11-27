Read full article on original website
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
First Ever NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed
The Iron Survivor Challenge match participants were announced on tonight’s (November 29) edition of WWE NXT. On tonight’s November 29 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels made the big announcement regarding who would be competing in a new, first of it’s kind match. Zoey Stark, Cora Jade,...
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease
On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return
Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...
Name Change For WWE Star
Tonight’s WWE NXT revealed the latest name change as an established star is set to debut with a new name soon. An NXT UK star is set to make her stateside debut and has undergone a name change for the hop across the pond!. Revealed on tonight’s edition (November...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
Released Star Reveals What He’d Do Differently If He Could Redo WWE Run
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley has opened up about his time in WWE, explaining what he would’ve done differently to have more success. After joining WWE in 2012, Mojo Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, competed on the NXT brand, before he was drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 WWE Draft.
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
Another Current Champion In WWE Reaches Impressive Milestone
NXT Women’s Champion and former main roster star Mandy Rose has reached an impressive milestone in her wrestling career. Rose returned to the NXT brand in July 2021, becoming the leader of the faction Toxic Attraction. Prior to that she had spent several years as a main roster star...
Returning WWE Star Confirms ‘Lax Talks’ With Other Companies
Recently returned WWE star and Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has given details regarding her absence from WWE during her release. Kai, who primarily appeared on NXT between 2017 and her release, was let go from the company in April 2022. She returned to the company at this...
WWE Touts Record-Breaking Numbers For Survivor Series 2022
WWE has touted record-breaking numbers for their Survivor Series 2022 event. Following last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the company sounded very optimistic about the performance of the show with Triple H mentioning the success in ticket sales. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE executives received a memo on...
Top WWE Star Teasing Return?
Former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair may soon return to the ring, if her Instagram stories are anything to go by. Flair has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, when she lost her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
