thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
The Guardian

Animal eyes in ‘bloody’ packages sent to some of Ukraine’s embassies

Ukraine says a number of its European embassies have received “bloody” packages containing animal eyes, including its embassy in Madrid, which also received a letter bomb earlier this week. Spanish police cordoned off the Ukrainian embassy on Friday and were searching the area with sniffer dogs. The packages,...
The Hill

Pentagon mulls expansion of Ukraine forces training

The Pentagon is considering expanding the training it provides to Ukrainian forces as the nation’s war with Russia drags on in its 10th month, according to multiple reports. Under the proposal the U.S. military would instruct as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at an American base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, CNN reported on Wednesday. As…
