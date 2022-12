NEW BRITAIN, C.T. – Junior guard Adara Groman (Hopkinton, Mass.) lead the team with 17 points as the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team defeated Central Connecticut State University, 64-45 on Wednesday evening at Detrick Gym. The Wildcats' record improves to 3-5 (0-0 AE) and CCSU's falls to...

