Business Insider
China's sophisticated censorship engine is being pushed to 'its max' as it struggles to keep protest videos off the internet, experts say
China's censorship tools could be overwhelmed as hundreds of videos of China's protests and rallies circulate across social media.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
Animal eyes in ‘bloody’ packages sent to some of Ukraine’s embassies
Ukraine says a number of its European embassies have received “bloody” packages containing animal eyes, including its embassy in Madrid, which also received a letter bomb earlier this week. Spanish police cordoned off the Ukrainian embassy on Friday and were searching the area with sniffer dogs. The packages,...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Baidu, RLX Technology, and Lufax Holding Are Rising This Week
Many Chinese stocks rose after protests broke out earlier this week over China's zero-COVID policies, which seemed to lead to the Chinese government beginning to ease restrictions. For the week, shares of the Chinese tech company and search engine Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded close to 17% higher as of 3:03...
Apple CEO torched for dodging questions about China protests: 'Shame on him'
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Apple CEO Tim Cook for the response to COVID lockdown protests in China, accusing the tech giant of prioritizing profits.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Will November Jobs Report Confirm Slower Fed Hikes Ahead?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down as markets reacted to U.S. PMI showing a mild contraction and a still high PCE index. Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite both declined just under 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.33% while India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries each declined 0.66% and Japan’s Nikkei was off 1.59% on the day. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, down 1.84% led by Industrial Services. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.
Pentagon mulls expansion of Ukraine forces training
The Pentagon is considering expanding the training it provides to Ukrainian forces as the nation’s war with Russia drags on in its 10th month, according to multiple reports. Under the proposal the U.S. military would instruct as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at an American base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, CNN reported on Wednesday. As…
