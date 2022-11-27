Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down as markets reacted to U.S. PMI showing a mild contraction and a still high PCE index. Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite both declined just under 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.33% while India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries each declined 0.66% and Japan’s Nikkei was off 1.59% on the day. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, down 1.84% led by Industrial Services. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO