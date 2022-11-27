ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
The Guardian

Animal eyes in ‘bloody’ packages sent to some of Ukraine’s embassies

Ukraine says a number of its European embassies have received “bloody” packages containing animal eyes, including its embassy in Madrid, which also received a letter bomb earlier this week. Spanish police cordoned off the Ukrainian embassy on Friday and were searching the area with sniffer dogs. The packages,...
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Baidu, RLX Technology, and Lufax Holding Are Rising This Week

Many Chinese stocks rose after protests broke out earlier this week over China's zero-COVID policies, which seemed to lead to the Chinese government beginning to ease restrictions. For the week, shares of the Chinese tech company and search engine Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded close to 17% higher as of 3:03...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will November Jobs Report Confirm Slower Fed Hikes Ahead?

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down as markets reacted to U.S. PMI showing a mild contraction and a still high PCE index. Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite both declined just under 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.33% while India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries each declined 0.66% and Japan’s Nikkei was off 1.59% on the day. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, down 1.84% led by Industrial Services. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pentagon mulls expansion of Ukraine forces training

The Pentagon is considering expanding the training it provides to Ukrainian forces as the nation’s war with Russia drags on in its 10th month, according to multiple reports. Under the proposal the U.S. military would instruct as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at an American base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, CNN reported on Wednesday. As…
WASHINGTON STATE

