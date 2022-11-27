ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#MUBB Hosts Wisconsin Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT

The Marquette University men's basketball team (6-2, 0-0 BIG EAST) continues its four-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. CT when the squad hosts Wisconsin (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Fiserv Forum. FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) calling the action. Following Saturday's outing, the Golden Eagles will wrap-up the homestand against NC Central on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Track & Field Celebrates 100 Years

MILWAUKEE - The 2022-23 season will mark the 100th year of track & field at Marquette University. The Marquette track & field program will be highlighting its coaches, athletes & teams throughout the season who have helped bring the program to where it is today. "The Program has such a...
Volleyball Sweeps Ball State in NCAA First Round

MILWAUKEE – The fourth-seeded and No. 16 Marquette University women's volleyball team swept Ball State (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at the Al McGuire Center on Thursday night. "I thought it was a really balanced effort tonight," MU...
WBB Opens BIG EAST Play at Georgetown on Friday

#24 Golden Eagles travel east for first true road games of the season. MILWAUKEE — The No. 24 Marquette women's basketball team (6-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) heads to the east coast this weekend to open BIG EAST Conference play with a pair of contests, beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, when it takes on Georgetown (4-2, 0-0 BIG EAST). The Golden Eagles and the Hoyas will tip-off at 10 a.m. (CT) from McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital network on FloHoops with Eliza Kravitz (play-by-play) and Maren Walseth (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.
