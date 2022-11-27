Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Pummel Augustana in 37-4 Victory
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program put on a dominant display in a rare appearance on the raised floor of Williams Arena, as they rolled to a 37-4 win over Division-II foe Augustana on Thursday night. The Gophers claimed nine of the ten bouts on the evening, earning...
gophersports.com
Gophers Return to Minnesota for a Home-and-Home Series with the Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (10-3-2) returns to Minnesota and conference play with a home-and-home series with Minnesota State (7-7-0). Friday's game will take place at 6:00 pm at Ridder Arena while Saturday's is set for 2:00 pm in Mankato, Minn. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FOX9+ locally.
gophersports.com
Gophers Take the Ice at Michigan State Dec. 2-3
MINNEAPOLIS - After a week away from league play, the No. 1/4 Minnesota men's hockey team is back to Big Ten Conference action as it concludes a six-game road swing with a trip to No. 11/13 Michigan State Dec. 2-3. Both games will be on national television via the Big Ten Network starting Friday night at 5:30 p.m. (CT) before the series finale Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). The matchups against the Spartans also will be available on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
gophersports.com
Gophers Come Up Short in ACC-Big Ten Challenge, 63-59
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 B1G) fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 0-1 ACC) 63-59 in a tightly contested ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup at Williams Arena on Wednesday night. Freshman standout Mara Braun scored a game-high 27 points and hit five threes while Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux notched her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host NCAA Tournament This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-8, 15-5 Big Ten) are set to participate in their 27th NCAA Tournament in school history this weekend. The Gophers will host SE Louisiana (25-7, 13-5 Southland) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Central time. Minnesota will play the winner of No. 7 Florida State and Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. if they defeat SEL. All matches will be shown on ESPN+, which is a subscription-only streaming service.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set for Thursday Throwdown with Augustana
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program has a short turnaround this week, as they'll take on the Augustana Vikings for a rare Thursday contest on December 1 at 7:00 p.m. The dual will take place inside WIlliams Arena, as Minnesota volleyball prepares for the first two rounds of...
gophersports.com
Taylor Landfair Named Big Ten Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year, the conference office announced today. Landfair is the sixth Gopher in the last eight seasons to win the award. Landfair, along with freshman middle Carter Booth and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, earned...
gophersports.com
Cesarone Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team
MINNEAPOLIS – Graduate centerback Gabbie Cesarone was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-North Region Third Team, as announced by the publication on Wednesday. Cesarone's nod marks the second consecutive year that a student-athlete has been honored regionally by the United Soccer Coaches. Last year,...
gophersports.com
Smith Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
University of Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith has accepted an invitation to play in the East–West Shrine Bowl. The annual game is one of premier postseason showcase events in college football and will be played on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Smith finished fifth on...
gophersports.com
Minnesota to be Inducted into U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Inaugural Team USA Collegiate Impact Award Class of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota will be inducted into the Team USA Collegiate Impact Award Class of 2022, as announced today by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The induction recognizes the top-contributing schools to Team USA's performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Minnesota is one of four schools to be inducted into the inaugural class, which will be recognized during the Team USA Collegiate Recognition Awards next week as part of the National Football Foundation's 64th Annual Awards celebration on Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Comments / 0