MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota will be inducted into the Team USA Collegiate Impact Award Class of 2022, as announced today by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The induction recognizes the top-contributing schools to Team USA's performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Minnesota is one of four schools to be inducted into the inaugural class, which will be recognized during the Team USA Collegiate Recognition Awards next week as part of the National Football Foundation's 64th Annual Awards celebration on Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO