wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestletalk.com
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match
An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer
AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
wrestletalk.com
Former IMPACT Star Is Really Happy With Commentary Role In NWA
A former IMPACT Wrestling star says she is really happy with her commentary role in NWA. In 2021, former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Velvet Sky made her debut for the promotion as the new NWA Powerrr commentator. Before making the transition to the announce desk, Sky was an active in-ring...
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Returning Soon?
It appears an injured AEW star may be returning soon. All Elite Wrestling has had its fair share of injured talent over the course of the past year. One injured star may be on their way back if them being around the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping is any indication.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Confirms ‘Lax Talks’ With Other Companies
Recently returned WWE star and Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has given details regarding her absence from WWE during her release. Kai, who primarily appeared on NXT between 2017 and her release, was let go from the company in April 2022. She returned to the company at this...
wrestletalk.com
These WWE Legends Could Return For WrestleMania Weekend
Two WWE legends who could make returns to the company during WrestleMania weekend in March/April 2023 have been revealed. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is looking at holding more shows throughout WrestleMania weekend that are similar to the Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN shows. According to WWE’s description,...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Considering Leaving When Their Contracts Expire
AEW tag team FTR have considered leaving the company once the times comes for their contracts to expire, a new report claims. FTR have been vocal in recent months about not being entirely happy with their booking in AEW, being denied a shot at the company’s top Tag Team Championship despite being the number one ranked tag team in the company.
wrestletalk.com
High Praise For NXT Star From Around Wrestling World
It isn’t often that there are individuals who are both exceptional at their jobs and beloved, but get ready to hear about one from WWE!. After she had a big match to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 29), Roxanne Perez got high praise from former colleagues.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestletalk.com
Name Change For WWE Star
Tonight’s WWE NXT revealed the latest name change as an established star is set to debut with a new name soon. An NXT UK star is set to make her stateside debut and has undergone a name change for the hop across the pond!. Revealed on tonight’s edition (November...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
