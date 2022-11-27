'Action is needed now.' Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Transfer portal tracker: The 2022 Penn State football players searching for new schools [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 29—College football rosters are now constantly in flux thanks to the addition of the free one-time transfer rule. The NCAA transfer portal has become the destination for coaches in need of a roster addition and the place to be for players in search of a new home. Most...
big10central.com
Penn State moves up to No. 8 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 30—The fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are here and Penn State has cracked the top 10. The team is 10-2 overall, 7-2 in the Big Ten and has a 10-win season for the first time since 2019. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8...
Comments / 0