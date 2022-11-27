ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball prepares to make history in NCAA tournament

JMU volleyball is looking to accomplish something it's never done before — win an NCAA tournament match — against an opponent it's never played: the BYU Cougars. This team is used to facing the unknown, having entered this year as newcomers in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes stared down a conference slate full of opponents they hadn't played in years, if ever, and emerged with a 15-1 conference record as Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament champions. With the latter, JMU punched a ticket to the 64-team 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship.
breezejmu.org

Shenandoah Valley Airport connects schools in Sun Belt Conference

JMU welcomed a new airline in November — Contour Airlines — and will now offer more flight options and locations to the Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and bring the JMU community closer to other schools in the Sun Belt Conference. The airline will run through SHD, JMU's official airport, located in Weyers Cave, Virginia.
breezejmu.org

JMU takes precautions with flu on the rise

The flu tends to see its highest rates in the late fall and winter months, and JMU is no exception. Many students have recently reported having the flu, and the cases have carried through the few weeks prior to Thanksgiving break. Virginia has been in the "high to very high" range for flu cases since Oct. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
breezejmu.org

Opinion | Professors should rethink participation grades

As the semester comes to a close, JMU students are getting closer to their next syllabus week. There are many ways to react to a syllabus: Some mark down due dates, look at homework requirements or, with great trepidation, check participation expectations. Some professors outline a percentage of students' grades...
