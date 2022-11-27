JMU volleyball is looking to accomplish something it’s never done before — win an NCAA tournament match — against an opponent it’s never played: the BYU Cougars. This team is used to facing the unknown, having entered this year as newcomers in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes stared down a conference slate full of opponents they hadn’t played in years, if ever, and emerged with a 15-1 conference record as Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament champions. With the latter, JMU punched a ticket to the 64-team 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO