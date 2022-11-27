Read full article on original website
Michael Politte paroled decades after conviction for his mother's murder
Incarcerated at 14 years old for the murder of his mother — which he says he did not commit — MIchael Politte was 38 when he was granted parole in April 2022. He left prison doing one of the things he enjoyed most before he went in — riding a bike.
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail
A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
She Named 6 People But Only 1 Was Sentenced— The Painful Murder Of Anene Booysen
17-year-old Anene was found gang-raped, cut open, and dumped at a construction site. However, only one out of the six people she mentioned was sentenced. What happened to the other five.?
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Nebraska man sentenced to death for killing Tinder date loses appeal after cutting throat at his own trial
A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Nebraska woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the...
The Truth Will Be Told: Shanquella Robinson’s Unnamed Alleged Killer Sought By Mexican Gov’t For Extradition, Father Speaks Out
Shanquella Robinson's alleged killer is being sought by prosecutors in Mexico for extradition to answer charges for her murder.
Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
Julie Chrisley Is ‘Distraught’ After Receiving 7-Year Prison Sentence: Inside the Family’s Next Steps
Thinking of her family. After receiving their respective prison sentences, Todd and Julie Chrisley are looking at the next steps for the household. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that “the family is devastated” following the verdict and that Julie, 49, is “distraught” after the judge’s official ruling on Monday, November 21. “She didn’t think […]
Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5 million in civil rape case
Nov 10 (Reuters) - A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said.
Casey Anthony Trial Judge Thought Jury Had Enough Evidence For Murder Conviction
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial thinks prosecutors made a strong enough case to win a conviction ... but he's giving her lawyers props for their strategy. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and we asked if he was surprised the jury...
Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations
The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.Ray J. Garcia, who retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year, is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial.Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland. Garcia, 55, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he would face up to 15 years...
Billionaire Tax Cheat Robert Smith’s Lawyer Dies by Suicide Before Trial
Carlos Kepke, a former lawyer to billionaire Robert Smith, died by suicide this week, just before he was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly facilitating Smith’s massive tax evasion scheme. Smith was expected to testify in the case. The death of Kepke, 83, marked the second time the private equity tycoon has avoided taking the stand; his former associate Robert Brockman died in August before a criminal trial could begin. Smith, the richest Black businessman in America, signed a rare non-prosecution deal with the feds in 2020. He agreed to pay $139 million in taxes and penalties and admitted to “using an offshore trust structure and offshore bank accounts” to dodge millions of dollars in taxes.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at Reuters
Two Jurors In The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Tested Positive For COVID, So The Jury Has Been Told To Start Deliberations Over
On Monday, the jury at the rape trial of That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was told to start deliberations again, after two jurors were dismissed because they tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo has replaced the jurors with two alternates, leaving only one alternate...
