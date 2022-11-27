Carlos Kepke, a former lawyer to billionaire Robert Smith, died by suicide this week, just before he was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly facilitating Smith’s massive tax evasion scheme. Smith was expected to testify in the case. The death of Kepke, 83, marked the second time the private equity tycoon has avoided taking the stand; his former associate Robert Brockman died in August before a criminal trial could begin. Smith, the richest Black businessman in America, signed a rare non-prosecution deal with the feds in 2020. He agreed to pay $139 million in taxes and penalties and admitted to “using an offshore trust structure and offshore bank accounts” to dodge millions of dollars in taxes.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at Reuters

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO