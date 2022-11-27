Hamilton (Ohio) Badin four-star athlete Braedyn Moore tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Cincinnati. “At this point, I only speak for myself but many others. As we grow from boys to men life presents us with decisions. Often times easy isn’t always the best route, it is the tough decisions that help us grow. We all keep our family in mind to make these decisions and go with what is best. All in all, business is business. At the beginning and the end of the day, we’re all human. Everyday is still God’s plan,” Moore said on Twitter. “ I would like to thank The University of Cincinnati and the whole coaching staff. Thank you for all the time and effort in recruiting and believing in me as a person and student-athlete. Thank you to Bearcat nation and the community around me that has supported me. After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to de-commit from The University of Cincinnati and reopen my recruitment.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO