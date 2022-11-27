When we came across a cosmetics’ company declaring that it would love to see its customers buy fewer of its products, we knew we just had to interview its founder on Green Beauty Conversations. This podcast, as one focused heavily on the ethics and practice of green beauty, has heard industry journalists ask time and again how a cosmetics’ company would survive if it encouraged its customers to buy less. What kind of beauty business dare call out the elephant in the room – overconsumption as a root cause of damage to the planet?

1 DAY AGO