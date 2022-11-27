Read full article on original website
Cameroonian Fintech Ejara Raises $8 Million in Series A Investment Round – Fintech Bitcoin News
Just over 12 months after raising $2 million, the Cameroonian fintech whose app allows users to buy and store crypto assets recently said it had received $8 million in its Series A investment round. According to Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis, Ejara aims to become the one-stop platform where “a suite of financial products will be accessible at their fingertips, without the need for any crypto knowledge.”
AWS makes a foray into supply chain management
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a foray into supply chain management with the release of a machine-learning powered cloud application designed to help large enterprises, which often use multiple ERP systems, get a unified view of suppliers, inventory, logistics and other supply-chain related components. The launch of the application,...
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
Podcast 137: The beauty brand that wants us to buy less
When we came across a cosmetics’ company declaring that it would love to see its customers buy fewer of its products, we knew we just had to interview its founder on Green Beauty Conversations. This podcast, as one focused heavily on the ethics and practice of green beauty, has heard industry journalists ask time and again how a cosmetics’ company would survive if it encouraged its customers to buy less. What kind of beauty business dare call out the elephant in the room – overconsumption as a root cause of damage to the planet?
CI Fuzz CLI Brings Fuzz Testing to Java Applications
The open source security tool CI Fuzz CLI now supports Java, according to Code Intelligence, the company behind the project. Back in September, Code Intelligence announced CI Fuzz CLI, which lets developers run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the command line to find and fix functional bugs and security vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be integrated into common build systems such as Maven and Bazel; integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins. Initially, the tool supported C, C++, and CMake. The latest update, which includes the Junit integration, allows Java developers to run fuzz tests directly from the IDE.
OpenSea to Now List NFTs Created on BNB Chain in a Bid to Attract More Buyers
OpenSea is expanding support for NFTs built on different blockchains, amid a rise in newer marketplaces coming up to sell digital collectibles. In a fresh development, OpenSea has announced that NFTs built on the BNB chain will now be listed and sold on its platform, which is touted as the biggest NFT marketplace with over a million registered users as of last week. In total, OpenSea now supports NFTs created on five blockchains — Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, Solana, and BNB Chain.
No, the Robots Are Not Taking Over
Dec. 1, 2022 – It’s common for many people to fear the unknown, and exactly how artificial intelligence might transform the health care and medical experience is no exception. People might be afraid, for example, that AI will remove all human interaction from health care in the future....
Mining for the clean energy transition | MIT News
In a world powered increasingly by clean energy, drilling for oil and gas will gradually give way to digging for metals and minerals. Today, the “critical minerals” used to make electric cars, solar panels, wind turbines, and grid-scale battery storage are facing soaring demand — and some acute bottlenecks as miners race to catch up.
CAKE Not Looking Tasty For Investors Despite Network Progress
As of late, PancakeSwap has been working with Hashflow to offer HFT payouts on its staking platform. The Tweet implies that this will make it possible for someone to utilize PancakeSwap to “farm” HFT tokens for profit. For a decision to be voted on by PancakeSwap users, it...
Medibank hackers announce ‘case closed’ after dumping huge data
Medibank confirmed that the threat actors behind the cyber-attack have posted another dump of data stolen from its systems on the dark web after they refused to pay a ransom. The cybercriminals behind the Medibank cyber-attack have posted on the dark web what appears to be the remainder of the customer data they took from the health insurer, stating it is “case closed” for the hack.
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company’s community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. “Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.
Top tech news for Thursday, December 1, 2022
There have been a couple of cybersecurity news stories recently that you might want to be aware of. I guess we should also acknowledge the fact that Elon Musk has another target for when his brain-interface startup Neuralink will start implanting its devices in real human brains: the next six months. Just remember that Musk previously hoped to start human trials in 2020 and 2022.
Kraken Daily Market Report for November 26 2022
Daily spot trading volume: $492.8 million, 30 day average spot: $758.5 million. Total futures notional: $52.6 million. The top five traded coins were, respectively, Tether (↑0.0%), USD Coin (↓0.01%), Ethereum (↑0.6%), Bitcoin (↓0.4%), and Solana (↑0.9%). Strong returns from Oxygen (↑83%), Secret (↑18%), and REN...
Device Characteristics and Application Tradeoffs of GaN HEMTs
In various power conversion and power delivery applications, GaN HEMTs are leading the way in developing new possibilities and displacing Si-based systems. The main features of several of the most accessible HEMTs will be discussed in this article, along with some of the tradeoffs associated with them. The two most...
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
Dappradar Report Shows Blockchain Gaming Thrived Amid FTX Collapse, Sector Accounted for 46% of All Network Activity – Bitcoin News
According to a report published by the global dapp store platform, Dappradar, blockchain gaming hardly felt the impact of the recent FTX collapse and the crypto market carnage that ensued. Dappradar’s Blockchain Games Report indicates that the number of daily unique active wallets (dUAW) participating in blockchain gaming dropped slightly to 800,875 UAWs in November, down from just above 900,000 UAWs recorded during the last two months. Moreover, Dappradar says that blockchain gaming accounted for “a healthy 46% of all blockchain activity.”
New programming tool turns sketches, handwriting into code
Cornell University researchers have created an interface that allows users to handwrite and sketch within computer code—a challenge to conventional coding, which typically relies on typing. The pen-based interface, called Notate, lets users of computational, digital notebooks open drawing canvases and handwrite diagrams within lines of traditional, digitized computer...
Manufacturing process optimizes the production of nonwoven masks
Producing infection control clothing requires a lot of energy and uses lots of material resources. Fraunhofer researchers have now developed a technology which helps to save materials and energy when producing nonwovens. A digital twin controls key manufacturing process parameters on the basis of mathematical modeling. As well as improving...
Maersk’s TradeLens demise likely a death knell for blockchain consortiums
The impending shutdown of one of the largest digital shipping tracking ledgers is likely a sign that costly customized enterprise blockchain projects managed by consortiums are doomed — and have been for a long time. “They only succeed when all parties are on the same win-win page, and there...
Coinbase Drops XRP & Other Tokens, Cites Low Activity
As the FTX saga continues, all eyes are on crypto exchanges: Coinbase, Crypto.com, Binance and the like all have hefty sets of eyes on their next moves. There is plenty to be said for the state of crypto exchanges today, but Coinbase’s announcement of the delisting of several tokens: BCH, ETC, XLM, and XRP. Let’s dive into the state of crypto exchanges currently, and more on Coinbase’s latest announcement.
