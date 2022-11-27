Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double monthly December checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in two days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first of two December payments in two days. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with that amount increasing to $1,371 in 2023.
techaiapp.com
AIIMS Cyber-attack: Hackers demand Rs 200 Cr in crypto
Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, whose server has been down for six days in a row. It is believed that the breach which was discovered on Wednesday morning may have compromised the data of around...
techaiapp.com
Medibank hackers announce ‘case closed’ after dumping huge data
Medibank confirmed that the threat actors behind the cyber-attack have posted another dump of data stolen from its systems on the dark web after they refused to pay a ransom. The cybercriminals behind the Medibank cyber-attack have posted on the dark web what appears to be the remainder of the customer data they took from the health insurer, stating it is “case closed” for the hack.
techaiapp.com
Ransomware Gang Takes Credit for Maple Leaf Foods Hack
The Black Basta ransomware group has taken credit for the recently disclosed attack on Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf Foods. The cybercriminals have made public several screenshots of technical documents, financial information and other corporate files to demonstrate that they gained access to Maple Leaf Foods systems. Maple Leaf Foods...
techaiapp.com
How do hackers know my passwords?
I assume all of my passwords are either already in a breach and are available for sale on the dark web or that they will be in a breach at some point. Data breaches are so incredibly common and the scale of breaches so huge that there are billions of passwords available on the dark web. I assume all of my passwords are either already in a breach and are available for sale on the dark web or that they will be in a breach at some point. Data breaches are so incredibly common and the scale of breaches so huge that there are billions of passwords available on the dark web (over 10 billion to be exact).I work in cybersecurity so I know about the scale of breaches and assuming my passwords have been in breaches is how I operate. Most people do not fully appreciate the scale of the problem or why your security team and your security training harps on not reusing passwords. Whenever I make an offhand comment about passwords being compromised, my wife and my kids roll their eyes and other people’s eyes gloss over. I know it does not really register.But, the world of stolen passwords is real. And it’s fascinating how it works.Data BreachesData breaches are a regular occurrence. New breaches are constantly in the news and penalties for breaches, increasingly under GDPR or from EU governments, are announced all the time. Oftentimes, these data breaches involve user credentials – usernames and passwords.To appreciate the scale of the problem, the top 6 data breaches on the website haveibeenpwned each accessed over 500 million accounts. These are staggering numbers and the reason it is safe to assume your passwords have been in a data breach.The Dark WebTo profit from a data breach, cyber criminals will often sell data from data breaches on the dark web. Sales of huge lists of usernames and passwords are pretty cheap, usually less than $20.With these large data bases of passwords, criminals will launch what are called credential stuffing attacks. Simply, this type of attack uses known usernames and passwords to attempt to login to various applications and platforms. Since so many people reuse passwords, this is a highly effective method of hacking an account.How do you protect yourselfIf you’re curious, you can check to see if your accounts and passwords have been in a data breach at haveibeenpwned. It’s quick and easy and probably eye opening if you have never checked before.The things you can do to protect your accounts in a world where you password has already been compromised or will be compromised is to never, ever reuse your passwords. Every time you set up a new account, you should use a new password. These passwords should be complex, long, and not dictionary words. Given how many accounts we all have, the easiest way to succeed at this is to use a password manager. Password managers generate complex passwords and store them for you, making it possible to have 100s of unique and complex passwords for all of your accounts.
techaiapp.com
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
From fake entry permits and betting sites to fake cryptocurrency, cybercriminals have spun all the tricks to lure football fans in the name of the FIFA World Cup, IT security intelligence firm CloudSEK warned on Monday. While India is not part of the FIFA World Cup, the Indian community is...
techaiapp.com
OpenSea to Now List NFTs Created on BNB Chain in a Bid to Attract More Buyers
OpenSea is expanding support for NFTs built on different blockchains, amid a rise in newer marketplaces coming up to sell digital collectibles. In a fresh development, OpenSea has announced that NFTs built on the BNB chain will now be listed and sold on its platform, which is touted as the biggest NFT marketplace with over a million registered users as of last week. In total, OpenSea now supports NFTs created on five blockchains — Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, Solana, and BNB Chain.
techaiapp.com
Going viral? Study examines the probability of social media posts hitting it big
New research from Florida Institute of Technology can determine if a picture or video will go viral on social media. Social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok have quickly become a vital and integral—and sometimes troublesome—part of modern society. They are where we share our creations with the world, express our views and sentiments, and stay connected to the people who matter to us.
techaiapp.com
Coinbase Drops XRP & Other Tokens, Cites Low Activity
As the FTX saga continues, all eyes are on crypto exchanges: Coinbase, Crypto.com, Binance and the like all have hefty sets of eyes on their next moves. There is plenty to be said for the state of crypto exchanges today, but Coinbase’s announcement of the delisting of several tokens: BCH, ETC, XLM, and XRP. Let’s dive into the state of crypto exchanges currently, and more on Coinbase’s latest announcement.
techaiapp.com
EU Chief Fires Another Warning Shot at Elon Musk Over Twitter’s Content Moderation
New Twitter boss Elon Musk continues to spark controversies, from firing most of the company’s employees to dabbling with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now, the billionaire is up against regulators in the European Union (EU). Musk has, time and again, said that his mission at Twitter is...
techaiapp.com
CI Fuzz CLI Brings Fuzz Testing to Java Applications
The open source security tool CI Fuzz CLI now supports Java, according to Code Intelligence, the company behind the project. Back in September, Code Intelligence announced CI Fuzz CLI, which lets developers run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the command line to find and fix functional bugs and security vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be integrated into common build systems such as Maven and Bazel; integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins. Initially, the tool supported C, C++, and CMake. The latest update, which includes the Junit integration, allows Java developers to run fuzz tests directly from the IDE.
techaiapp.com
Top tech news for Thursday, December 1, 2022
There have been a couple of cybersecurity news stories recently that you might want to be aware of. I guess we should also acknowledge the fact that Elon Musk has another target for when his brain-interface startup Neuralink will start implanting its devices in real human brains: the next six months. Just remember that Musk previously hoped to start human trials in 2020 and 2022.
techaiapp.com
Cameroonian Fintech Ejara Raises $8 Million in Series A Investment Round – Fintech Bitcoin News
Just over 12 months after raising $2 million, the Cameroonian fintech whose app allows users to buy and store crypto assets recently said it had received $8 million in its Series A investment round. According to Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis, Ejara aims to become the one-stop platform where “a suite of financial products will be accessible at their fingertips, without the need for any crypto knowledge.”
techaiapp.com
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company’s community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. “Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.
techaiapp.com
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
techaiapp.com
New programming tool turns sketches, handwriting into code
Cornell University researchers have created an interface that allows users to handwrite and sketch within computer code—a challenge to conventional coding, which typically relies on typing. The pen-based interface, called Notate, lets users of computational, digital notebooks open drawing canvases and handwrite diagrams within lines of traditional, digitized computer...
techaiapp.com
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
techaiapp.com
Attackers abuse TikTok Invisible Challenge to spread info-stealerSecurity Affairs
Threat actors are exploiting interest in a popular TikTok challenge, dubbed Invisible Challenge, to trick users into downloading info-stealing malware. Threat actors are exploiting the popularity of a TikTok challenge, called Invisible Challenge, to trick users into downloading information-stealing malware, Checkmarx researchers warn. People participating in the Invisible Challenge have...
techaiapp.com
Dappradar Report Shows Blockchain Gaming Thrived Amid FTX Collapse, Sector Accounted for 46% of All Network Activity – Bitcoin News
According to a report published by the global dapp store platform, Dappradar, blockchain gaming hardly felt the impact of the recent FTX collapse and the crypto market carnage that ensued. Dappradar’s Blockchain Games Report indicates that the number of daily unique active wallets (dUAW) participating in blockchain gaming dropped slightly to 800,875 UAWs in November, down from just above 900,000 UAWs recorded during the last two months. Moreover, Dappradar says that blockchain gaming accounted for “a healthy 46% of all blockchain activity.”
