Data from 5.4M Twitter users obtained from multiple threat actors and combined with data from other breachesSecurity Affairs

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
A Twitter engineer fired after clashing with Elon Musk said he found out only when a friend sent him Musk's tweet
A Twitter engineer who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter said he found out he was fired from Musk's tweet. Eric Frohnhoefer had tweeted that Musk was "wrong" about how Twitter runs, and the two went back and forth. Musk fired three engineers, including Frohnhoefer, for criticizing his tweets about...
‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media
The women, who are models and social media influencers, said they were denied entry because of their size.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Elon Musk says 50 Tesla software engineers brought in to review Twitter's code had volunteered for the job
Elon Musk told a court that 50 Tesla engineers working at Twitter weren't "Tesla assets." He said that's because the Tesla staff had volunteered to work at the company after-hours. Musk was testifying over a shareholder lawsuit which says his $55 billion pay package was excessive. The 50 Tesla engineers...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
