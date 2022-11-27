ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record

No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
Nia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics Following Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long has finally broken her silence about the unfortunate situation she lived in the past couple of months after Ime Udoka was suspended for one year as the Boston Celtics head coach and all the things that came after that announcement. It's been a while since the Ime Udoka...
One 76ers Star Isn’t Showing Up

The Philadelphia 76ers put in a lot of work to signing P.J. Tucker during the summer. The team was adamant about getting the forward and certain players were willing to personally sacrifice a lot to get him. James Harden, for example, took a substantial pay cut just so the team...
Kayne West: “I Caught This Guy with Kim”

Suns’ Chris Paul is the new target in the ongoing Kanye West controversial social media drama. The rapper recently tweeted out a photo calling out Chris Paul with the caption, “Let’s break one window before we get outa here… I caught this guy with Kim… Goodnight.”

