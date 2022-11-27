The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents. Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.

