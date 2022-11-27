Read full article on original website
Why Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Were Unreletable As Disney Stars, According to Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown admitted that despite watching Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus and their shows, she couldn't identify to them. Selena rose to fame as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 until 2012. She portrayed a caustic and feisty wizard. Meanwhile, from...
Britney Spears Birthday: Pop Star Coming Back to the Music Industry With Revenge Album?
Pop princess Britney Spears is celebrating her birthday today! Many fans have missed the original sound of the singer as it's been years since the last time she released a solo music project. Today, the public is waiting for her comeback and there were reports about her dropping a revenge album soon; could this be true?
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital
As Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital, his wife tried to break into their Tesla.
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Madonna Thinks David Harbour Is ‘Sexy’: Actor Recalls ‘Creepy’ Movie Audition Years Ago
Aside from being a successful musician in the music industry, Madonna also has film credits under her belt, proving that she is a versatile performer. More recently, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour recalls being invited to an audition for a movie being produced by the queen of pop herself; what happened during their encounter?
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Cardi B Reveals What's Keeping Her Second Album's Release: 'It's Missing Something'
During an episode of "The Breakfast Club," Cardi B felt sentimental as she thanked the hosts, Angela Yee, Charlamagne The God, and Dj Envy for the support she has received since the start of her career. She took a trip down memory lane as she revealed that she went to...
Where Is Billy Idol Now? Age, Net Worth, Latest Tours, & More Updates
Bill Idol is yet to take a bow as a musician. Starting in the 1970s, Idol has been conquering the music scene with his rock songs. Although decades have already passed, he still makes it to the headlines because of his record-breaking stint as a rockstar. Continue reading to know...
Young Thug, Gunna Movie: Imprisoned Rappers Starring in a Film WIth Morgan Freeman?
Metro Boomin is treating the release of his next album "Heroes & Villains" like a movie premiere, and he's assembled an all-star cast for his new short film -- including Young Thug and Gunna, who as far as well know, are in prison. The "Heroes & Villains" short film is...
Mariah Carey's Christmas-themed NYC Penthouse Open for Holiday Booking: What's the Catch?
Although Mariah Carey is not legally known as the Queen of Christmas, she is in everyone's hearts, and for the season of giving, she decided to open her New York City penthouse. Carey teamed up with Booking.com to give two lucky guests the "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience," which will include...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
21 Savage, Nas End Beef With Surprise Collab Song 'One Mic, One Gun'
A couple of weeks ago, 21 Savage called Nas irrelevant, which caused quite an uproar among the hip-hop community and its fans. However, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and reportedly decided to move on from the past to show "love, respect, and unity" through their surprise collab song, "One Mic, One Gun."
SZA ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover Inspired by Princess Diana? Fans Think So!
The long wait is over! SZA has finally unveiled the official album artwork of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "S.O.S." and many fans have been pointing out that it's similar to one of Princess Diana's famous photographs; was she inspired by the late royal?. In the album cover, the singer, who...
Megan Thee Stallion Sets New Record on Forbes 30 Under 30: '1st Something in 2022!'
Megan Thee Stallion made a new record in one of Forbes' lists. On November 28, Forbes released its 30 Under 30 North America 2023 list, which recognizes 600 people under 30 years old who made massive contributions to the industry. In Forbes' Under 30 in North America for the year...
Metro Boomin Unveils 'Heroes & Villains' Short Film Ahead Album Release, Starring Morgan Freeman, Gunna, and More
Metro Boomin is going all out for his highly anticipated sophomore studio album "Heroes & Villains," because he just pulled one of the biggest names in Hollywood to star in his short film. Following the theme of "Heroes & Villains," the short film also have action-packed scenes, but that's not...
Kim Kardashian Net Worth Greater Than Kanye West: Who Will Suffer More After Divorce?
After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their highly-controversial divorce, fans are already wondering who is now richer. Is it Kim or Kanye?. According to People Magazine, the embattled couple has finally put an end to their hefty arrangements, with both parties agreeing to finalize their divorce. Kanye West, on the other hand, must pay $200,000 per month for child support.
GloRilla’s Past Revisited: Rapper Previously Worked in Fast Food Seen in Resurfaced Video
Not everyone in the music industry had an easy start as GloRilla is among those artists who worked a day job before breaking through in the hip-hop scene. More recently, a hilarious resurfaced clip of the rapper showed her humble begginings. A user named primeape09 recently took to TikTok to...
Iggy Azalea Update: Singer Suffers Massive Health Scare After Shocking Surgery Complications
Iggy Azalea just suffered a major health scare, and thank the heavens because she's already recovering from it already!. Sharing on Twitter about her scary medical journey in the past few weeks, the female rapper's fans were shocked to hear the massive complications she had to suffer after what she described to be a "mundane" surgery.
Kelly Clarkson ‘Freaks Out’ Over Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Cover [WATCH]
"Freak out! Freak out! Freak out!" Kelly Clarkson has a special treat for her fans as well as the Little Monsters as the talk show host just landed in "Chromatica" to perform one of Lady Gaga's biggest hits of 2020. According to Billboard, the "American Idol" winner sang "Stupid Love"...
