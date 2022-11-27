ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
musictimes.com

Where Is Billy Idol Now? Age, Net Worth, Latest Tours, & More Updates

Bill Idol is yet to take a bow as a musician. Starting in the 1970s, Idol has been conquering the music scene with his rock songs. Although decades have already passed, he still makes it to the headlines because of his record-breaking stint as a rockstar. Continue reading to know...
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce

Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
musictimes.com

21 Savage, Nas End Beef With Surprise Collab Song 'One Mic, One Gun'

A couple of weeks ago, 21 Savage called Nas irrelevant, which caused quite an uproar among the hip-hop community and its fans. However, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and reportedly decided to move on from the past to show "love, respect, and unity" through their surprise collab song, "One Mic, One Gun."
musictimes.com

SZA ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover Inspired by Princess Diana? Fans Think So!

The long wait is over! SZA has finally unveiled the official album artwork of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "S.O.S." and many fans have been pointing out that it's similar to one of Princess Diana's famous photographs; was she inspired by the late royal?. In the album cover, the singer, who...
musictimes.com

Kim Kardashian Net Worth Greater Than Kanye West: Who Will Suffer More After Divorce?

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their highly-controversial divorce, fans are already wondering who is now richer. Is it Kim or Kanye?. According to People Magazine, the embattled couple has finally put an end to their hefty arrangements, with both parties agreeing to finalize their divorce. Kanye West, on the other hand, must pay $200,000 per month for child support.
musictimes.com

Iggy Azalea Update: Singer Suffers Massive Health Scare After Shocking Surgery Complications

Iggy Azalea just suffered a major health scare, and thank the heavens because she's already recovering from it already!. Sharing on Twitter about her scary medical journey in the past few weeks, the female rapper's fans were shocked to hear the massive complications she had to suffer after what she described to be a "mundane" surgery.

