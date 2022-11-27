ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
White Sox Fans Left Confused Over 2 Decisions

On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox made a move to bolster their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million contract. Clevinger joins a rotation that already features Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech. The right-hander made his return from Tommy John surgery...
