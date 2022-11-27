Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Related
KULR8
What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games
MISSOULA — Public records requests are back, and with that, there’s been some light shed on how much money the University of Montana and Montana State University bid to host FCS playoff games. But with those results came more questions. Beginning with the Grizzlies, who bid $126,281 to...
KULR8
Social media savant: Griz senior kicker Adam Botkin using the internet to inspire
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzlies senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team. When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Billings basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz shoot for big upset at surging Washington State
MISSOULA — November road trips netted a lot of disappointment for the Montana women's basketball team. Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger likes to look upon them as learning experiences. His young team may be 0-3 away from Dahlberg Arena, but it did push Wichita State last Friday on a neutral court, taking an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before falling in overtime.
KULR8
Despite November-ending loss to Southern Miss, Montana might have turned one corner
Montana ended November like it started the first month of the season: losing on the road to a team with bigger, more athletic, lengthier players. But unlike the season-opening losses at Duquesne and Xavier, the Griz gave up nowhere close to the 91 and 86 points they allowed those games. They held Southern Miss to 64 points on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
KULR8
Battle of the fronts: NDSU's offensive line presents huge challenge for UM's defensive line
MISSOULA – It’s easy to recruit size. According to NCSA Sports, one of the top recruiting services in the country, the average FCS offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3 weighing 285 pounds. That’s large. But having daunting figures alone on your offensive front isn’t enough. For example,...
KULR8
Montana woman to compete on Food Network
LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday. Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes. Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to...
KULR8
MEPA issued for teen canceled after she was found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
Comments / 0