Reasons ETH investors can be disappointed despite Ethereum’s latest milestone
L2 protocols on the Ethereum blockchain reached a monthly all-time high with Optimism and Arbitrum leading the front. The Ethereum network was still struggling with sustaining a improved momentum. Ethereum [ETH] layer-two (L2) protocols hit another landmark in proving its 2022 increased adoption as the gas consumption hit a monthly...
All there is to know about Compound Finance’s latest proposal
Compound Finance, the Ethereum [ETH]-based decentralized lending protocol, took a significant step that will reduce its vulnerability to DeFi exploits. DeFi exploits have singlehandedly managed to wreck havoc in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, several DeFi platforms have fallen victim to these attacks over the past few weeks. Compound Finance set...
Compound Finance and a tale of wETH supply cap increment
Compound Finance published a proposal seeking community votes on whether to increase the wETH supply in its Comet market. COMP’s price declined severely in the last month. DeFi lending platform Compound Finance [COMP] has sought votes from its community members on a proposal to increase the supply cap for wrapped Ether (wETH) in its Comet USDC market (cUSDCv3) on the Ethereum mainnet.
Cryptocurrency firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment, thanks to FTX
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global has missed a loan repayment of 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $3 million. The update was shared by the institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance. According to M11 Credit, Auros is experiencing a short-term liquidity issue as a result...
Crypto exchange Kraken to start layoffs as crypto winter persists
Kraken plans to lay off nearly 30 percent of its overall headcount because of crypto winter. The company is providing a number of support for those losing their jobs. The second largest crypto exchange in the United States – Kraken – announced it would start laying off its employees. The crypto platform is planning on reducing its overall headcount by 30%. This means that approximately 1,100 employees would lose their jobs.
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
Litecoin: A rise in sell pressure could still reap these LTC holders some profits
Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
Bitcoin miners continue to face the heat, but what’s the way forward
Bitcoin miners face the heat as selling pressure rises. Daily activity and velocity declines, however, retail investors show faith. Bitcoin miners were one of those sections of the crypto community who were impacted massively by the crypto winter, thanks to the selling pressure. According to the founder of Capriole Fund, Charles Edwards, the increase in miners’ stress could also paint a negative outlook for the king coin in the long term.
Shiba Inu gets attention from whales, but what does it mean for its price
Whales show interest in Shiba Inu despite its sluggish performance. MVRV Ratio suggested that SHIB’s price might surge soon. Shiba Inu [SHIB], one of the most popular meme coins in the world, failed to put a smile on investors’ faces with its sluggish performance. Over the past week, SHIB only managed to increase its price by over 2%, which was not up to the mark when compared to other cryptos.
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
MakerDAO [MKR]: All you need to know about protocol’s latest proposal
MakerDAO seeks votes from community members to hike its DAI Savings Rate. At press time, members voted overwhelmingly in support of a 1% increment. MKR’s price has been on a decline in the last month. On 28 November, leading decentralized lending protocol MakerDAO [MKR] published a proposal through which...
Will OpenSea’s listing of BNB Chain NFTs be a game changer for the blockchain?
BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea. A significant amount of growth was registered in BNB’s NFT ecosystem over the past few weeks. BNB recently made a huge announcement regarding its NFT ecosystem that created excitement in the community. According to the official tweet, BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea.
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
Polkadot investors can expect marvels in 2023 only if DOT can cross these hurdles
Polkadot’s market cap witnessed a massive surge in the last two days. DOT’s short-term outlook starts shifting in favor of the bulls, but a rally remains at bay. The Polkadot network seems to be concluding November on an interesting note courtesy of its Sub0 conference. The network released an update highlighting some developments that may lay the foundation for its 2023 progress.
U.S. Senator questions crypto exchanges on their user protection policies
Six exchanges have been asked to provide information pertaining to consumer relief in the event of the company’s insolvency. Senator Wyden has also sought answers on the safeguards put in place in order to avoid internal conflict of interest. Ron Wyden, the United States Senator from Oregon, has written...
Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders
DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
Assessing if FTM supporters have a chance at revival amid ‘positive cash flow’
Fantom registered a double-digit uptick as its financial report showed that the project was healthy. FTM remained bullish and some long-term holders kept their holdings despite its massive plunge over the previous month. Andre Conje’s return to Fantom [FTM] seemed to be a break in the clouds as the former...
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in the near-term
ETH was in a bullish market structure but in a price correction phase. The price decline could settle at the 78.6% ($1260.23) Fibonacci retracement level. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1283.82 at press time. This level was a drop after ETH lost the psychological $1300 mark it reached after a recent rally last week.
Cosmos: Risk-averse traders have reason to overlook ATOM’s bullish crossover
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] witnessed a bullish MACD crossover – a buy signal. ATOM saw improved development activity and funding rates, but the sentiment is still negative. Cosmos [ATOM]...
