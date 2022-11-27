ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

C-NS football season ends with State Final Four loss to Bennett

By Mario Sacco
 5 days ago

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was like deja vu for the C-NS Northstars football team. For the second straight season C-NS was upended by Section Six Champion Bennett in the Class AA State Semifinals.

C-NS struck first on a La’Quan Lemon two-yard touchdown run. It was all Bennett after that, as the Tigers rolled to a 34-7 win at Union-Endicott High School.

It’s the fifth straight year that the Northstars have lost in the NYSPHSAA Class AA semifinals.

C-NS wraps up a fantastic season at 11-2. Bennett advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA State Finals to face Newburgh Free Academy (Section IX Champion) next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

