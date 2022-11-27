C-NS football season ends with State Final Four loss to Bennett

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was like deja vu for the C-NS Northstars football team. For the second straight season C-NS was upended by Section Six Champion Bennett in the Class AA State Semifinals.

C-NS struck first on a La’Quan Lemon two-yard touchdown run. It was all Bennett after that, as the Tigers rolled to a 34-7 win at Union-Endicott High School.

It’s the fifth straight year that the Northstars have lost in the NYSPHSAA Class AA semifinals.

C-NS wraps up a fantastic season at 11-2. Bennett advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA State Finals to face Newburgh Free Academy (Section IX Champion) next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.