Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction
The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
Western Colorado’s Magical Holiday Light Parades are Back this Weekend
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in western Colorado. Several communities will be gathering to light their Christmas tree or host holiday parades and events this weekend. Gather up the family and head out to see Santa this weekend. Holiday parades are set for Grand Junction, Delta, and...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
oandbnews.com
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County
District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?
Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
94kix.com
Check Out This Beautiful Montrose Colorado Home – Less Than $500K
Montrose, Colorado is a beautiful place to live. Small enough to get that small-town feel, but with enough space for you to stretch your legs. It stands to reason that we'd want that from our homes, as well. But what we want more than space, is not to have to...
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap
What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6
A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
94kix.com
Live Like a Sitcom in This 2022 Montrose Colorado Home
Let's face it, none of our houses can compete with the homes we see on TV. Every week, our favorite characters live their best lives in homes you'd be crazy not to want to live in. I mean, they're all sets that consist of half a room, and would probably fall over if you breathe on them wrong, but just to look at them? Marvelous.
Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?
The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
School District 51 Foundation Giving Away More Than 5,000 Chromebooks
School District 51 announced it will be giving away more than 5,000 used Chromebooks. Here's the schedule of when and where Mesa County residents can pick up two per person:
nbc11news.com
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
KJCT8
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
nbc11news.com
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0