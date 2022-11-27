ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction

The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County

District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?

Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6

A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
Live Like a Sitcom in This 2022 Montrose Colorado Home

Let's face it, none of our houses can compete with the homes we see on TV. Every week, our favorite characters live their best lives in homes you'd be crazy not to want to live in. I mean, they're all sets that consist of half a room, and would probably fall over if you breathe on them wrong, but just to look at them? Marvelous.
Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?

The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
